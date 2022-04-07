Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
27.20 TWD   +2.26%
YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces a second instance civil judgment on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
PU
04/01YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces change of acting spokesperson of Yuanta Securities Finance
PU
04/01YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces change of spokesperson of Yuanta Securities Finance
PU
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces a second instance civil judgment on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 17:13:49
Subject 
 YFH announces a second instance civil judgment
on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Plaintiffs: Mrs. Wassana, Ms. Poonsri, Mrs. Benjalak, Mr. Amnart and
Ms. Prapaisri
Defendants: Yuanta Securities (Thailand), Ms. Jasmine Dindaeng and
Phatra Capital Public Company Limited
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
The Appeal Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:1548/2560
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
The Plaintiffs alleged that Jasmine Dindaeng, a former employee of Yuanta
Securities (Thailand) (formerly KKTrade Securities Co., Ltd.), was
involved in fraud when she was employed by KKTrade Securities Co., Ltd.
The Plaintiffs claimed for damages against Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
based on joint liabilities in an amount of THB 301 million.
The first instance court included Phatra Capital Public Company Limited
as a co-defendant, and dismissed all the complaints of the Plaintiffs on
2020/10/08. The Plaintiffs appealed against the judgment, and Yuanta
Securities (Thailand) also filed an appeal against the unfavorable fact
findings of the judgment.
6.Handling procedure:The second instance court dismissed all the
complaints of the Plaintiffs on 2022/04/07.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
There is no material effect on the finance and operation of Yuanta
Securities (Thailand) and YFH.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Plaintiffs have the
right to file an appeal within 30 days after the judgment.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
