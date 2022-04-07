Yuanta Financial : YFH announces a second instance civil judgment on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/07
Time of announcement
17:13:49
Subject
YFH announces a second instance civil judgment
on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
Date of events
2022/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Plaintiffs: Mrs. Wassana, Ms. Poonsri, Mrs. Benjalak, Mr. Amnart and
Ms. Prapaisri
Defendants: Yuanta Securities (Thailand), Ms. Jasmine Dindaeng and
Phatra Capital Public Company Limited
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
The Appeal Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:1548/2560
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
The Plaintiffs alleged that Jasmine Dindaeng, a former employee of Yuanta
Securities (Thailand) (formerly KKTrade Securities Co., Ltd.), was
involved in fraud when she was employed by KKTrade Securities Co., Ltd.
The Plaintiffs claimed for damages against Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
based on joint liabilities in an amount of THB 301 million.
The first instance court included Phatra Capital Public Company Limited
as a co-defendant, and dismissed all the complaints of the Plaintiffs on
2020/10/08. The Plaintiffs appealed against the judgment, and Yuanta
Securities (Thailand) also filed an appeal against the unfavorable fact
findings of the judgment.
6.Handling procedure:The second instance court dismissed all the
complaints of the Plaintiffs on 2022/04/07.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
There is no material effect on the finance and operation of Yuanta
Securities (Thailand) and YFH.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Plaintiffs have the
right to file an appeal within 30 days after the judgment.
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:08 UTC.