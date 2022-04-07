Yuanta Financial : YFH announces a second instance civil judgment on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Plaintiffs: Mrs. Wassana, Ms. Poonsri, Mrs. Benjalak, Mr. Amnart and Ms. Prapaisri Defendants: Yuanta Securities (Thailand), Ms. Jasmine Dindaeng and Phatra Capital Public Company Limited 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: The Appeal Court 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:1548/2560 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): The Plaintiffs alleged that Jasmine Dindaeng, a former employee of Yuanta Securities (Thailand) (formerly KKTrade Securities Co., Ltd.), was involved in fraud when she was employed by KKTrade Securities Co., Ltd. The Plaintiffs claimed for damages against Yuanta Securities (Thailand) based on joint liabilities in an amount of THB 301 million. The first instance court included Phatra Capital Public Company Limited as a co-defendant, and dismissed all the complaints of the Plaintiffs on 2020/10/08. The Plaintiffs appealed against the judgment, and Yuanta Securities (Thailand) also filed an appeal against the unfavorable fact findings of the judgment. 6.Handling procedure:The second instance court dismissed all the complaints of the Plaintiffs on 2022/04/07. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: There is no material effect on the finance and operation of Yuanta Securities (Thailand) and YFH. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Plaintiffs have the right to file an appeal within 30 days after the judgment.