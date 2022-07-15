Yuanta Financial : YFH announces a supplemental announcement regarding the change of president of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):president 3.Name of the previous position holder:No 4.Resume of the previous position holder:No 5.Name of the new position holder:WiWi Chang 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairperson of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): new appointment 8.Reason for the change: new appointment 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Yuanta International Insurance Brokers received the recordation letter from the Financial Supervisory Commission on 2022/07/15.