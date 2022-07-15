Yuanta Financial : YFH announces a supplemental announcement regarding the change of president of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers
07/15/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
17:01:47
Subject
YFH announces a supplemental announcement regarding the
change of president of Yuanta International Insurance
Brokers
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):president
3.Name of the previous position holder:No
4.Resume of the previous position holder:No
5.Name of the new position holder:WiWi Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairperson of Yuanta International
Insurance Brokers
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): new appointment
8.Reason for the change: new appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Yuanta International Insurance
Brokers received the recordation letter from the Financial Supervisory
Commission on 2022/07/15.
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:13:02 UTC.