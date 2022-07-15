Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
19.55 TWD   -1.01%
05:14aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces a supplemental announcement regarding the change of president of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers
PU
07/14YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the annual shareholders' general meeting of Yuanta Securities (HK)
PU
07/14YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution by the board of directors of Yuanta Securities (HK) not to distribute the 2021 dividends to its shareholder
PU
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces a supplemental announcement regarding the change of president of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers

07/15/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 17:01:47
Subject 
 YFH announces a supplemental announcement regarding the
change of president of Yuanta International Insurance
Brokers
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/07/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):president
3.Name of the previous position holder:No
4.Resume of the previous position holder:No
5.Name of the new position holder:WiWi Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairperson of Yuanta International
Insurance Brokers
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): new appointment
8.Reason for the change: new appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Yuanta International Insurance
Brokers received the recordation letter from the Financial Supervisory
Commission on 2022/07/15.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 994 M 3 135 M 3 135 M
Net income 2022 26 009 M 868 M 868 M
Net Debt 2022 74 622 M 2 489 M 2 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 237 B 7 915 M 7 915 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 704
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,55 TWD
Average target price 22,62 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Weng General Manager & Spokesman
Hsu Shu Mai Chief Financial Officer
Ting Chien Shen Chairman
Hsiu Mei Chen Chief Information Officer
Jin Tang Wu Chief International Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.73%7 915
MORGAN STANLEY-23.91%130 654
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.98%114 862
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-24.15%101 198
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.20%41 547
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.26%26 479