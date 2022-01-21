Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD

(2885)
  Report
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust to release manager from non-competition restrictions

01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 15:12:31
Subject 
 YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta
Securities Investment Trust to release manager
from non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:Jui-Yuan Lin/Executive Vice President of Yuanta
Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Jui-Yuan Lin/Supervisor of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Within period
serving as manager of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved without objection by
all the directors presented at the board meeting
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
Jui-Yuan Lin/Executive Vice President of Yuanta Securities
Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd./Supervisor
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:2103-2105,Qianhai Shimao
Finance Center, No. 3040 Xinghai Avenue, Qianhai, Nanshan District,
Shenzhen
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Securities Industry
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The matter shall take effect
after the resolution adopted by the board of directors and the shareholders'
meeting of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd. and after reporting to the PRC
authority pursuant to applicable laws and regulations by CR Yuanta Fund
Management Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
