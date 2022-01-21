Yuanta Financial : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust to release manager from non-competition restrictions
01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
15:12:31
Subject
YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta
Securities Investment Trust to release manager
from non-competition restrictions
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:Jui-Yuan Lin/Executive Vice President of Yuanta
Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Jui-Yuan Lin/Supervisor of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Within period
serving as manager of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved without objection by
all the directors presented at the board meeting
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
Jui-Yuan Lin/Executive Vice President of Yuanta Securities
Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd./Supervisor
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:2103-2105,Qianhai Shimao
Finance Center, No. 3040 Xinghai Avenue, Qianhai, Nanshan District,
Shenzhen
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Securities Industry
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The matter shall take effect
after the resolution adopted by the board of directors and the shareholders'
meeting of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd. and after reporting to the PRC
authority pursuant to applicable laws and regulations by CR Yuanta Fund
Management Co., Ltd.
