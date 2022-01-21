Yuanta Financial : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust to release manager from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Jui-Yuan Lin/Executive Vice President of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Jui-Yuan Lin/Supervisor of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Within period serving as manager of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Approved without objection by all the directors presented at the board meeting 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below): Jui-Yuan Lin/Executive Vice President of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd./Supervisor 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:2103-2105,Qianhai Shimao Finance Center, No. 3040 Xinghai Avenue, Qianhai, Nanshan District, Shenzhen 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Securities Industry 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The matter shall take effect after the resolution adopted by the board of directors and the shareholders' meeting of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd. and after reporting to the PRC authority pursuant to applicable laws and regulations by CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd.