Yuanta Financial : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities in exercising the rights and functions of the special shareholders' meeting
08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
14:53:37
Subject
YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta
Securities in exercising the rights and functions of the
special shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/08/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/08/18
2.Important resolutions:
Approved amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Pursuant to the Company Act and the Financial Holding
Company Act, the functional duties and power of the
shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by the board
of directors.
