Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
20.25 TWD   -3.11%
02:32aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces important resolutions of the regular shareholders meeting of PT Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia
PU
06/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the board resolution of issuing the unsecured corporate bond.
PU
06/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers on the record date for 2021 dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of Financial and Accounting Officer of Yuanta Securities (HK)

06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 14:27:31
Subject 
 YFH announces change of Financial and
Accounting Officer of Yuanta Securities (HK)
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Financial and Accounting
Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Mr. Peter Wen,
the COO and Financial and Accounting Officer of Yuanta Securities (HK)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Mr. Frankie Wong,
Sr. Manager of Yuanta Securities (HK)
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/07/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:After the position adjustment,
Mr. Peter Wen remains as COO of Yuanta Securities (HK)

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
02:32aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces important resolutions of the regular shareholders meeting..
PU
06/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the board resolution of issuing the unsecured corporate b..
PU
06/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta International Insurance Br..
PU
06/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolutions of Yuanta International Insurance Broke..
PU
06/28Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Payment
CI
06/28YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27YUANTA FINANCIAL : announces the resignation of the Chief Risk Officer of Yuanta Savings B..
PU
06/24YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH on behalf of Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. announces the acquisi..
PU
06/24Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 7, 2022
CI
06/23YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Op..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 93 994 M 3 162 M 3 162 M
Net income 2022 26 368 M 887 M 887 M
Net Debt 2022 74 622 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 246 B 8 267 M 8 267 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 704
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,25 TWD
Average target price 22,62 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Weng General Manager & Spokesman
Hsu Shu Mai Chief Financial Officer
Ting Chien Shen Chairman
Hsiu Mei Chen Chief Information Officer
Jin Tang Wu Chief International Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.96%8 267
MORGAN STANLEY-20.34%136 777
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.35%120 646
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.71%99 544
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.93%45 053
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.3.28%28 795