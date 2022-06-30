Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of Financial and Accounting Officer of Yuanta Securities (HK)

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Financial and Accounting Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Mr. Peter Wen, the COO and Financial and Accounting Officer of Yuanta Securities (HK) 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Mr. Frankie Wong, Sr. Manager of Yuanta Securities (HK) 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/07/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:After the position adjustment, Mr. Peter Wen remains as COO of Yuanta Securities (HK)