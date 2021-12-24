Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of spokesperson of Yuanta Life Insurance.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/25
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ze-Fen LIN /General manager of Yuanta Life Insurance
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Hsiao-Chih Yuan/General manager of Yuanta Life Insurance
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/12/25
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A