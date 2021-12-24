Log in
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of spokesperson of Yuanta Life Insurance.

12/24/2021 | 09:17pm EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/25 Time of announcement 10:10:32
Subject 
 YFH announces change of spokesperson
of Yuanta Life Insurance.
Date of events 2021/12/25 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/25
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ze-Fen LIN /General manager of Yuanta Life Insurance
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Hsiao-Chih Yuan/General manager of Yuanta Life Insurance
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/12/25
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 02:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
