Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of spokesperson of Yuanta Life Insurance.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/25 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Ze-Fen LIN /General manager of Yuanta Life Insurance 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Hsiao-Chih Yuan/General manager of Yuanta Life Insurance 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):Retirement 6.Reason for the change:Retirement 7.Effective date:2021/12/25 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A