Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of supervisor of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers
03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
15:44:05
Subject
YFH announces change of supervisor of Yuanta
International Insurance Brokers
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/16
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Austin Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vice President of Yuanta
Securities
5.Title and name of the new position holder:Lu, Hui-Jung
6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of
Yuanta Securities
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:re-appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/16
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:1/1
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
