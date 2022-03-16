Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD

(2885)
  Report
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of supervisor of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers

03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:44:05
Subject 
 YFH announces change of supervisor of Yuanta
International Insurance Brokers
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/16
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Austin Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vice President of Yuanta
Securities
5.Title and name of the new position holder:Lu, Hui-Jung
6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of
Yuanta Securities
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:re-appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/16
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:1/1
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
