Yuanta Financial : YFH announces change of supervisor of Yuanta International Insurance Brokers

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/16 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Austin Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vice President of Yuanta Securities 5.Title and name of the new position holder:Lu, Hui-Jung 6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of Yuanta Securities 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:re-appointment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/16 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:1/1 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None