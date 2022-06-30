Yuanta Financial : YFH announces important resolutions of the regular shareholders meeting of PT Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:No distribution of the 2021 dividends to its shareholders 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and audited financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the appointment of CPA and authorized the directors to decide on the CPA's remuneration 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None