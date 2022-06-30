Yuanta Financial : YFH announces important resolutions of the regular shareholders meeting of PT Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia
06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
14:27:07
Subject
YFH announces important resolutions of the
regular shareholders meeting of PT Yuanta Sekuritas
Indonesia
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:No distribution of the 2021 dividends to its shareholders
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and audited financial
statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the appointment of CPA and authorized
the directors to decide on the CPA's remuneration
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.