Yuanta Financial : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust regarding the appointment of chief information security officer

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief information
security officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/24
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Lin, Jui-Yuan /
executive vice president of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2021/12/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None