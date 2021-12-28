Yuanta Financial : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities ( Korea) regarding Seoul Central District Court's issuance of execution clause based on Anbang's application

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Applicants:Anbang Group Holdings Co. Ltd. and Anbang Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (currently Dajia Life Insurance Co. Ltd.) (together, ��Anbang��) Respondents:Yuanta Securities (Korea) 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: Seoul Central District Court 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: 2021KAGI449 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):With respect to Anbang's recognition and enforcement application of the arbitral award issued by International Court of Arbitration of International Chamber of Commerce against Yuanta Securities (Korea) and other 4 selling shareholders of Tong Yang Life Insurance, Yuanta Securities (Korea) has previously received a ruling from Seoul Central District Court recognizing such arbitral award. Anbang is entitled to file an enforcement for around KRW 131.8 billion based on its application and subsequent interests payable. The Company has announced a material information on 2021/12/17 accordingly. Yuanta Securities (Korea) has filed an appeal within the time limit, the outcome of such appeal will be subject to the court's decision. 6.Handling procedure:After receiving such ruling, Anbang has applied to the court for issuing execution clause against each of 5 selling shareholders, respectively. On 2021/12/28, Yuanta Securities (Korea) found that Seoul Central District Court had issued respective execution clause based on Anbang's application. Before Anbang applies for an enforcement order, the court has granted a suspension of enforcement to Yuanta Securities (Korea) and Yuanta Securities (Korea) has provided the required security (in the form of letter of guarantee issued by an insurance company) to the court. 7.Impact on the Company��s finance and business and projected amount: Yuanta Securities (Korea) has, based on its pro rata amount of consideration of the sale of Tong Yang Life Insurance's shares, recognized relevant provision liabilities. Yuanta Securities (Korea) will consult with attorneys and determine whether to adjust relevant provision liabilities as well as whether to take further legal actions to protect its interests. However, the actual indemnification amount of Yuanta Securities (Korea) will be subject to the amount Anbang applies for enforcement and the progress of subsequent appeal procedures. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status:Yuanta Securities (Korea) will discuss with attorneys closely with respect to relevant interest protection solutions. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None