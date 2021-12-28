Yuanta Financial : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities ( Korea) regarding Seoul Central District Court's issuance of execution clause based on Anbang's application
12/28/2021 | 06:07am EST
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
18:50:06
Subject
YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities (
Korea) regarding Seoul Central District Court's issuance
of execution clause based on Anbang's application
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Applicants:Anbang Group Holdings Co. Ltd. and
Anbang Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (currently Dajia Life Insurance Co. Ltd.)
(together, ��Anbang��)
Respondents:Yuanta Securities (Korea)
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
Seoul Central District Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
2021KAGI449
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):With respect
to Anbang's recognition and enforcement application of the arbitral
award issued by International Court of Arbitration of International
Chamber of Commerce against Yuanta Securities (Korea) and other 4 selling
shareholders of Tong Yang Life Insurance, Yuanta Securities (Korea) has
previously received a ruling from Seoul Central District Court recognizing
such arbitral award. Anbang is entitled to file an enforcement for around
KRW 131.8 billion based on its application and subsequent interests
payable. The Company has announced a material information on 2021/12/17
accordingly. Yuanta Securities (Korea) has filed an appeal within the time
limit, the outcome of such appeal will be subject to the court's decision.
6.Handling procedure:After receiving such ruling, Anbang has applied to
the court for issuing execution clause against each of 5 selling
shareholders, respectively. On 2021/12/28, Yuanta Securities (Korea) found
that Seoul Central District Court had issued respective execution clause
based on Anbang's application. Before Anbang applies for an enforcement
order, the court has granted a suspension of enforcement to Yuanta
Securities (Korea) and Yuanta Securities (Korea) has provided the
required security (in the form of letter of guarantee issued by an
insurance company) to the court.
7.Impact on the Company��s finance and business and projected amount:
Yuanta Securities (Korea) has, based on its pro rata amount of
consideration of the sale of Tong Yang Life Insurance's shares,
recognized relevant provision liabilities. Yuanta Securities (Korea)
will consult with attorneys and determine whether to adjust relevant
provision liabilities as well as whether to take further legal actions
to protect its interests. However, the actual indemnification amount of
Yuanta Securities (Korea) will be subject to the amount Anbang applies
for enforcement and the progress of subsequent appeal procedures.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:Yuanta Securities (Korea) will
discuss with attorneys closely with respect to relevant interest
protection solutions.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
