Yuanta Financial : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Korea) regarding the appointment of the President
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:23:18
Subject
YFH announces on behalf of
Yuanta Securities (Korea) regarding the appointment
of the President
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/03/25
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Kuo Ming-Cheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:President of
Yuanta Securities (Korea)
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Kuo Ming-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Yuanta Securities (Korea)
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.