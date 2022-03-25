Yuanta Financial : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Korea) regarding the appointment of the President

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/25 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Kuo Ming-Cheng 4.Resume of the previous position holder:President of Yuanta Securities (Korea) 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Kuo Ming-Cheng 6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Yuanta Securities (Korea) 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None