Yuanta Financial : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Korea)'s disposal of Polaris-Ocean Private Equity Fund

1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield): Polaris-Ocean Private Equity Fund (hereinafter referred to as "the PE Fund") which Yuanta Securities (Korea) acts as the Co-General Partner 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22 3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction: On 2022/07/22, the liquidation of the PE Fund was completed. No. of unit distributed to Yuanta Securities (Korea): 327 units Unit price: KRW 1 Monetary amount distributed to Yuanta Securities (Korea): KRW 327 (approximately NTD 7) 4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the company, its name is not required to be disclosed):NA 5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer:NA 6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and its relationship with the company at the time:NA 7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of (including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently being disposed of must also be announced):NA 8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained): Yuanta Securities (Korea)'s cumulative profit (including administration fee) from the PE Fund is KRW 14.1bn (approximately NTD 0.32bn). 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: The liquidation was carried out based on the Rules of the PE Fund 10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The liquidation was carried out based on the Rules of the PE Fund 11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or disposed of:NA 12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:NA 13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):NA 14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: Total asset ratio:2.74% Shareholder's equity ratio:3.15% Operating capital:NA 15.Broker and broker's fee:NA 16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:NA 17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:No 18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No 19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA 20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:NA 21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current transaction:NA 22.Name of the CPA firm:NA 23.Name of the CPA:NA 24.License no.of the CPA:NA 25.Any other matters that need to be specified: The exchange rate of KRW to NTD calculated herein is 0.022801.