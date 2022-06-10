Yuanta Financial : YFH announces resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for the Distribution of 2021 Earnings. approval votes: 10,026,132,573/93.32%；disapproval votes:529,551/0.00%； invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:716,017,589/6.66% 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. approval votes:9,853,275,036/91.72%；disapproval votes:152,185,322/1.41%； invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:737,219,355/6.86% 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. approval votes:9,968,535,715/92.79%；disapproval votes:820,584/0.00%； invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:773,323,414/7.19% 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Election of the Ninth 9th Term of Directors of the Board of the Company (including Independent Directors) Directors: Ting-Chien Shen Wei-Chen Ma Representative of Modern Investment Co., Ltd.:Chien Weng Representative of Tsun Chueh Investment Co.,Ltd.:Chung-Yuan Chen Representative of Tsun Chueh Investment Co.,Ltd.:Yaw-Ming Song Independent Directors: Ming-Ling Hsueh Kuang-Si Shiu Hsing-Yi Chow Sheau-Wen Yang 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)The Company's Issuing of New Shares from Converting Earnings to Increase Capital in 2021 approval votes:10,025,304,287/93.32%；disapproval votes:876,002/0.00%； invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:716,499,424/6.66% (2)Amendments to the Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. approval votes:10,025,102,047/93.32%；disapproval votes:901,623/0.00%； invalid votes:0/0%；abstention votes/no votes:716,676,043/6.67% (3)Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders Meeting of Yuanta Financial Holding Co.,Ltd. approval votes:9,853,243,924/91.72%；disapproval votes:152,216,629/1.41%； invalid votes:0/0%；abstention votes/no votes:737,219,160/6.86% 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None