  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
23.40 TWD   -0.21%
05:32aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.
PU
06/08YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Bank on the record date for 2021 dividend distribution
PU
06/08YUANTA FINANCIAL : Announcement of Yuanta Financial Holding Company's unaudited net income for May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuanta Financial : YFH announces resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:22:14
Subject 
 YFH announces resolutions of the 2022 general
shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for the Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
approval votes: 10,026,132,573/93.32%；disapproval votes:529,551/0.00%；
invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:716,017,589/6.66%
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of Yuanta
Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
approval votes:9,853,275,036/91.72%；disapproval votes:152,185,322/1.41%；
invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:737,219,355/6.86%
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
approval votes:9,968,535,715/92.79%；disapproval votes:820,584/0.00%；
invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:773,323,414/7.19%
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
Election of the Ninth 9th Term of Directors of the Board of
the Company (including Independent Directors)
Directors:
Ting-Chien Shen
Wei-Chen Ma
Representative of Modern Investment Co., Ltd.:Chien Weng
Representative of Tsun Chueh Investment Co.,Ltd.:Chung-Yuan Chen
Representative of Tsun Chueh Investment Co.,Ltd.:Yaw-Ming Song
Independent Directors:
Ming-Ling Hsueh
Kuang-Si Shiu
Hsing-Yi Chow
Sheau-Wen Yang
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)The Company's Issuing of New Shares from Converting
Earnings to Increase Capital in 2021
approval votes:10,025,304,287/93.32%；disapproval votes:876,002/0.00%；
invalid votes:0/0.00%；abstention votes/no votes:716,499,424/6.66%
(2)Amendments to the Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
approval votes:10,025,102,047/93.32%；disapproval votes:901,623/0.00%；
invalid votes:0/0%；abstention votes/no votes:716,676,043/6.67%
(3)Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders
Meeting of Yuanta Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
approval votes:9,853,243,924/91.72%；disapproval votes:152,216,629/1.41%；
invalid votes:0/0%；abstention votes/no votes:737,219,160/6.86%
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 B 4 015 M 4 015 M
Net income 2022 26 473 M 895 M 895 M
Net Debt 2022 12 228 M 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 284 B 9 598 M 9 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 704
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,40 TWD
Average target price 23,65 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Weng General Manager & Spokesman
Hsu Shu Mai Chief Financial Officer
Ting Chien Shen Chairman
Hsiu Mei Chen Chief Information Officer
Jin Tang Wu Chief International Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.51%9 646
MORGAN STANLEY-17.32%145 540
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.60%124 647
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.74%103 285
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.85%42 884
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.38%24 180