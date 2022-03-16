Yuanta Financial : YFH announces resolutions of the Members' Council of Yuanta Securities Vietnam
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
15:28:40
Subject
YFH announces resolutions of the Members' Council
of Yuanta Securities Vietnam
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:NA
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved no profit distribution for FY2021
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the audited financial statement FY2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the audit company and the audit fees in FY2022
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
