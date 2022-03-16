Yuanta Financial : YFH announces resolutions of the Members' Council of Yuanta Securities Vietnam

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:NA 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved no profit distribution for FY2021 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the audited financial statement FY2021 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the audit company and the audit fees in FY2022 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None