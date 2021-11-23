Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD

(2885)
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the appointment of the Chief Operating Officer of Yuanta Savings Bank(Korea)

11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/23 Time of announcement 16:01:10
Subject 
 YFH announces the appointment of the
Chief Operating Officer of Yuanta Savings Bank(Korea)
Date of events 2021/11/23 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):COO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/23
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Chai-Jen Hsieh/
Chief Operating Officer of Yuanta Savings Bank(Korea)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Chai-Jen Hsieh/
Chief Operating Officer of Yuanta Savings Bank(Korea)
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:Tenure expired
7.Effective date:2021/12/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
