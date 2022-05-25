Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting in exercising the functional duties and power of the special shareholders' meeting.
05/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/05/25
Time of announcement
11:55:38
Subject
YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta Securities
Investment Consulting in exercising the functional duties
and power of the special shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/05/25
2.Important resolutions:
Approved the amendment of the Procedure for the Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the Company Act and the Financial Holding Company Act, the
functional duties and power of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised
by the board of directors.
