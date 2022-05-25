Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-23
23.30 TWD   -2.51%
12:03aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting in exercising the functional duties and power of the special shareholders' meeting.
PU
05/24YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change in one-third or more of directors of Securities Investment Consulting
PU
05/24YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces Yuanta Securities' acquisition of Land Bank of Taiwan 1st Subordinated Financial Debentures Issue in 2022
PU
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting in exercising the functional duties and power of the special shareholders' meeting.

05/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/25 Time of announcement 11:55:38
Subject 
 YFH announces the board resolution of Yuanta Securities
Investment Consulting in exercising the functional duties
and power of the special shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/25 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/05/25
2.Important resolutions:
Approved the amendment of the Procedure for the Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the Company Act and the Financial Holding Company Act, the
functional duties and power of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised
by the board of directors.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
