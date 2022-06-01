Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the change of members of the 11th Remuneration Committee of Yuanta Securities

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/01 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Yui Chun Wu Ching Shan Hung Tu Mu Kuo Kun Hung Lai Hsing Yi Chow 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities Tu Mu Kuo/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities Kun Hung Lai/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities 5.Name of the new position holder: Yui Chun Wu Ching Shan Hung Hsing Yi Chow An Pin Chen Chung Chuan Wu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities An Pin Chen/Chair Professor of Department of Finance of Asia University Chung Chuan Wu/President of Taiwan Insurance Institute 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/01 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None