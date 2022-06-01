Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the change of members of the 11th Remuneration Committee of Yuanta Securities
06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
17:13:42
Subject
YFH announces the change of members of the 11th
Remuneration Committee of Yuanta Securities
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/01
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Yui Chun Wu
Ching Shan Hung
Tu Mu Kuo
Kun Hung Lai
Hsing Yi Chow
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
Tu Mu Kuo/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
Kun Hung Lai/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
5.Name of the new position holder:
Yui Chun Wu
Ching Shan Hung
Hsing Yi Chow
An Pin Chen
Chung Chuan Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
An Pin Chen/Chair Professor of Department of Finance of Asia University
Chung Chuan Wu/President of Taiwan Insurance Institute
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/01
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.