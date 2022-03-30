Log in
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the convening of the shareholders' meeting of Yuanta Savings Bank (Korea)

03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 15:33:43
Subject 
 YFH announces the convening of the shareholders'
meeting of Yuanta Savings Bank (Korea)
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/30
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/30
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Conference Room, 542, Gangnam-daero, Gangnam-gu,
Seoul, Korea
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
A. The 2021 business report.
B. The 2021 review report by the full-time standing auditor.
C. The appointment of PwC Korea to continue serving
as the external auditor of the company during 2022 to 2024.
D. The 2021 internal accounting system operation report.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
A. The 2021 business report and financial statements.
B. Distribution of Earnings for 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
A. Proposal for the limitation of remuneration of board directors.
B. Proposal for the limitation of remuneration of full-time standing
auditor.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
A. The election of directors.
B. The election of full-time standing auditor.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
