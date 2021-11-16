Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the cumulative transaction amount of disposal of real properties by Yuanta Securities (Korea) reaching NTD 300mn

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
A. Park #1,Hannam-Dong Villa, 773-1, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul,
Republic of Korea
B. Park #3,Hannam-Dong Villa, 773-1, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul,
Republic of Korea
C. Courtyard #1,Hannam-Dong Villa, 773-1, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul,
Republic of Korea
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/16
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
A.Park #1
Date of disposal: 2021/2/26
Transaction unit amount: 244.97 square meters, equivalent to 74.10 ping
Unit Price: KRW 22,859,942 per square meter
Total Transaction Price: KRW 5.60bn, approximately NTD 143mn
B.Park #3
Date of disposal: 2021/4/28
Transaction unit amount: 244.93 square meters, equivalent to 74.10 ping
Unit Price: KRW 23,680,235 per square meter
Total Transaction Price: KRW 5.80bn, approximately NTD 147mn
C.Courtyard#1
Date of disposal: 2021/11/16
Transaction unit amount: 244.77 square meters, equivalent to 74.04 ping
Unit Price: KRW 23,287,167 per square meter
Total Transaction Price: KRW 5.70bn,approximately NTD 136mn
The cumulative transaction amount: KRW 17.1bn, approximately NTD 425mn
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Not a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):
A. Park #1
Profit through disposal: KRW 226,221,744, approximately, NTD 5,766,166
B. Park #3
Profit through disposal: KRW 75,983,020, approximately, NTD 1,921,459
C. Courtyard #1
Profit through disposal: KRW 697,945,327, approximately, NTD 16,611,099
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
In accordance with the Purchase Agreement
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Manner of deciding this transaction: Negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price:
Appraisal report of Samchang Appraisal Co., Ltd., and real properties
transaction prices announced by the Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure and Transport of Korea
Decision-making unit: CEO of Yuanta Securities (Korea)
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Professional appraisal firm: Samchang Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Appraisal price:
A.Park #1 is KRW 5.51bn
B.Park #3 is KRW 5.68bn
C.Courtyard #1 is KRW 5.24bn
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Sang-hoon Park
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
No.114-86-33202
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:
A.Park #1;Broker: Honnete Co;Broker's fee: KRW154,000,000
B.Park #3;Broker: Honnete Co;Broker's fee: KRW159,500,000
C.Courtyard #1;Broker: Honnete Co;Broker's fee: KRW156,750,000
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To revitalize fixed assets and improve capital flexibility.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:NA
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NA
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate of each transaction is based on the rate of the day
on which Yuanta Securities (Korea) reported such transaction.