  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
24.35 TWD   +1.88%
05:24aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of members of the 11th Remuneration Committee of Yuanta Securities
PU
05:24aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the election of chairperson and vice chairperson by the board of Yuanta Securities
PU
04:42aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces change of members of Remuneration Committee for the ninth term of Yuanta Life
PU
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the election of chairperson and vice chairperson by the board of Yuanta Securities

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 17:13:10
Subject 
 YFH announces the election of
chairperson and vice chairperson by the board of
Yuanta Securities
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson and vice chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chairperson:Chen, Hsiu-Wei
(2)Vice chairperson:Hwang, Wei-Cherng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chen, Hsiu-Wei / Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(2)Hwang, Wei-Cherng / Vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Chairperson:Chen, Hsiu-Wei
(2)Vice chairperson:Hwang, Wei-Cherng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Chen, Hsiu-Wei / Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(2)Hwang, Wei-Cherng / Vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:A new chairperson and a vice chairperson
of the board were elected in accordance with laws
because incumbents' tenure was expired.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
