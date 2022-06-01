Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the election of chairperson and vice chairperson by the board of Yuanta Securities

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/01 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson and vice chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Chairperson:Chen, Hsiu-Wei (2)Vice chairperson:Hwang, Wei-Cherng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chen, Hsiu-Wei / Chairperson of Yuanta Securities (2)Hwang, Wei-Cherng / Vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Chairperson:Chen, Hsiu-Wei (2)Vice chairperson:Hwang, Wei-Cherng 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Chen, Hsiu-Wei / Chairperson of Yuanta Securities (2)Hwang, Wei-Cherng / Vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:A new chairperson and a vice chairperson of the board were elected in accordance with laws because incumbents' tenure was expired. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None