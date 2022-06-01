Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the election of chairperson and vice chairperson by the board of Yuanta Securities
06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
17:13:10
Subject
YFH announces the election of
chairperson and vice chairperson by the board of
Yuanta Securities
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson and vice chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chairperson:Chen, Hsiu-Wei
(2)Vice chairperson:Hwang, Wei-Cherng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chen, Hsiu-Wei / Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(2)Hwang, Wei-Cherng / Vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Chairperson:Chen, Hsiu-Wei
(2)Vice chairperson:Hwang, Wei-Cherng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Chen, Hsiu-Wei / Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(2)Hwang, Wei-Cherng / Vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:A new chairperson and a vice chairperson
of the board were elected in accordance with laws
because incumbents' tenure was expired.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
