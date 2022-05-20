Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution by board of directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
05/20/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
15:50:07
Subject
YFH announces the resolution by board of
directors approved the consolidated financial statements
for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/05/20
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/05/17
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,712,078
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
25,819,549
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):8,271,757
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,648,095
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,166,106
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.51
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):3,058,204,817
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):
2,770,693,560
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):287,511,257
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
