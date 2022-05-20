Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
23.35 TWD   -2.91%
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities Investment Trust
PU
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of chairperson of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting
PU
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Savings Bank Philippines approving no distribution of 2021 dividend to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution by board of directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

05/20/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 15:50:07
Subject 
 YFH announces the resolution by board of
directors approved the consolidated financial statements
for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/05/20
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/05/17
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,712,078
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
25,819,549
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):8,271,757
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):6,648,095
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
 accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,166,106
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.51
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):3,058,204,817
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):
2,770,693,560
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):287,511,257
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities Inves..
PU
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of chairperson of Yuanta Securities Investment..
PU
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Savings Bank Philippines appro..
PU
04/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change in one-third or more of directors of Securities In..
PU
04/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of Chairperson of Securities Investment Consulting
PU
04/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change in one-third or more of directors of Securities In..
PU
04/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities in exercising the r..
PU
04/27YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of ..
PU
04/27YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Securities Finance on the record..
PU
04/27Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Approves Dividend on Behalf Of Yuanta Securities Fin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 120 B 4 034 M 4 034 M
Net income 2022 29 390 M 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2022 12 228 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,70x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 283 B 9 547 M 9 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 14 442
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,35 TWD
Average target price 25,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Weng General Manager & Spokesman
Hsu Shu Mai Chief Financial Officer
Ting Chien Shen Chairman
Hsiu Mei Chen Chief Information Officer
Jin Tang Wu Chief International Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.71%9 547
MORGAN STANLEY-18.54%139 873
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.49%118 825
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.44%101 159
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.66%40 520
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.36%22 605