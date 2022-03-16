Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Securities Vietnam's Members' Council approving no profit distribution for 2021
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
2
2022/03/16
15:19:05
YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Securities
Vietnam's Members' Council approving
no profit distribution for 2021
2022/03/16
paragraph 14
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Members' Council approved no profit distribution for 2021
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
