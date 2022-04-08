Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution of the 2022 AGM of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged 2021 financial statements and operating results of
Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Re-elected three directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Appointed CPA and
fixed CPA's remuneration for 2022
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
