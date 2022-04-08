Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
26.70 TWD   -1.84%
03:49aYUANTA FINANCIAL : The supplement to the YFH announcement of the board resolution regarding issuing the unsecured corporate bond made on 2021/11/19.
PU
02:19aYUANTA FINANCIAL : Announcement of Yuanta Financial Holding Company's unaudited net income for March 2022
PU
04/07YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces a second instance civil judgment on behalf of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
PU
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution of the 2022 AGM of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)

04/08/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 16:42:51
Subject 
 YFH announces the resolution of the 2022 AGM of
Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged 2021 financial statements and operating results of
Yuanta Securities (Thailand)
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Re-elected three directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Appointed CPA and
fixed CPA's remuneration for 2022
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 08:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
