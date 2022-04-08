Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution of the 2022 AGM of Yuanta Securities (Thailand)

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/08 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:NA 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged 2021 financial statements and operating results of Yuanta Securities (Thailand) 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Re-elected three directors 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Appointed CPA and fixed CPA's remuneration for 2022 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None