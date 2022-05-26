Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of Yuanta Securities to release directors from non-competition restriction

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Mr. Lin, Tien-Fu / Director of Yuanta Securities Mr. Chen, Pin-Cheng / Director of Yuanta Securities 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1)Director Lin, Tien-Fu permitted to be the chairperson of Yuanta Futures (2)Director Chen, Pin-Cheng permitted to be the director of Yuanta Futures 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During their terms of serving as directors of Yuanta Securities 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Directors Lin, Tien-Fu and Chen, Pin-Cheng refrained from voting; the remaining directors present at the board meeting resolved to release the directors concerned from non-competition restriction. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:NA 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:NA 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:NA 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Company Act and the Financial Holding Company Act, the functional duties and power of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by the board of directors.