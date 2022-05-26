Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
23.05 TWD   -1.07%
08:26aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of Yuanta Securities to release directors from non-competition restriction
PU
08:26aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of Yuanta Bank
PU
08:26aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces change of the Chief Information Security Officer of Yuanta Bank
PU
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of Yuanta Securities to release directors from non-competition restriction

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:04:30
Subject 
 YFH announces the resolution of the shareholders'
meeting of Yuanta Securities to release directors from
non-competition restriction
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Mr. Lin, Tien-Fu / Director of Yuanta Securities
Mr. Chen, Pin-Cheng / Director of Yuanta Securities
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
(1)Director Lin, Tien-Fu permitted to be the chairperson of Yuanta Futures
(2)Director Chen, Pin-Cheng permitted to be the director of Yuanta Futures
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During their terms of serving as directors of Yuanta Securities
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Directors Lin, Tien-Fu and Chen, Pin-Cheng refrained from
voting; the remaining directors present at the board meeting resolved to
release the directors concerned from non-competition restriction.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Company Act
and the Financial Holding Company Act, the functional duties and power
of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by the board of directors.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
