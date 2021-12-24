Yuanta Financial : makes a supplementary announcement on the change of general manager of Yuanta Life Insurance
12/24/2021 | 09:17pm EST
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/25
Time of announcement
10:05:37
Subject
Yuanta Financial Holdings makes a supplementary
announcement on the change of general manager
of Yuanta Life Insurance
Date of events
2021/12/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:none
4.Resume of the previous position holder:none
5.Name of the new position holder:Hsiao-Chih Yuan
6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President
of Yuanta Life Insurance
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/25
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:2021/12/24 obtains
relevant approval from the authority.
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 02:16:06 UTC.