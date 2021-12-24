Yuanta Financial : makes a supplementary announcement on the change of general manager of Yuanta Life Insurance

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/24 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:none 4.Resume of the previous position holder:none 5.Name of the new position holder:Hsiao-Chih Yuan 6.Resume of the new position holder:Vice President of Yuanta Life Insurance 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:New appointment 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/25 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:2021/12/24 obtains relevant approval from the authority.