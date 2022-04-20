Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Yuasa Battery (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUASA   TH0679010Z01

YUASA BATTERY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(YUASA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
15.00 THB    0.00%
06:49aYUASA BATTERY THAILAND PUBLIC : Disclosure of Minutes of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 on the Company's website
PU
04/07YUASA BATTERY THAILAND PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution 2022
PU
03/23YUASA BATTERY THAILAND PUBLIC : Publication of Annual Report 2021 (56-1 One Report) on the Company's Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuasa Battery Thailand Public : Disclosure of Minutes of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 on the Company's website

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 17:03:11
Headline
Disclosure of Minutes of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 on the Company's website
Symbol
YUASA
Source
YUASA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Yuasa Battery (Thailand) pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 057 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2021 97,7 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net cash 2021 360 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 614 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart YUASA BATTERY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yuasa Battery (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Murata Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phatcharee Apirak Manager-Financial & Accounting
Sukthae Ruangwattanachot Chief Operating Officer
Prasert Kitisakkul Independent Director
Yothin Vimoogtayon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUASA BATTERY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.46%48
DENSO CORPORATION-22.79%43 667
APTIV PLC-33.03%29 928
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.49%18 735
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-26.08%15 972
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.09%15 472