Yue Da International : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. YUE DA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 悅 達 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 629) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (''Annual General Meeting'') of Yue Da International Holdings Limited (''Company'') will be held at office nos. 3321-3323 & 3325, 33/F., China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, No. 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following business: ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors of the Company ( '' Directors '' ) and the Company ' s auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020; The re-election of the retiring Directors and the other matters set out in this resolution to be considered and (if considered appropriate by shareholders) passed as a separate resolution to re-elect the retiring Directors (namely, Mr. Liu Debing, Mr. Li Biao, Mr. Bai Zhaoxiang and Mr. Pan Mingfeng), to fix the maximum number of Directors for the time being at 20, and to authorise the board of the Directors ( '' Board '' ) to fill vacancies on the Board, to fix the Directors ' remuneration and to fix the remuneration of any committee of the Board; To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration; 1 SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions (with or without modification): 4. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( '' Listing Rules '' ), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the unissued shares (each, a '' Share '' ) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options, including warrants to subscribe for Shares, which might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue; or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under all share option schemes of the Company adopted from time to time in accordance with the Listing Rules; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of associations of the Company ( '' Articles '' ) in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares shall not exceed the aggregate of: 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date of the passing of this resolution; and (if the Directors are so authorised by a separate ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company) the aggregate nominal amount of any share capital of the Company purchased by the Company subsequent to the passing of this resolution (up to a maximum equivalent to 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date of the passing of this resolution), and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; and 2 for the purposes of this resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or the applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution; ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of Shares on the Company's register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange outside Hong Kong).'' 5. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period of all powers of the Company to purchase Shares (each, a Share) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of the Hong Kong Limited ( '' Stock Exchange '' ), or any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for such purpose, and otherwise in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Stock Exchange, the Companies Law ( '' Companies Law '' ), Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands, and all other applicable laws in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate nominal amount of Shares which may be purchased or agreed to be purchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) below) shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; and 3 for the purposes of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or the applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution. '' '' THAT conditional on the passing of resolutions numbered 4 and 5 above, the Issue Mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 4 above be and it is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate nominal amount of the Shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to or in accordance with such Issue Mandate of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company purchased or agreed to be purchased by the Company pursuant to or in accordance with the authority granted under paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 5 above. '' '' THAT the share option scheme of the Company ( '' New Share Option Scheme '' ), the rules of which are contained in the document marked '' A '' produced to the meeting and, for the purposes of identification, signed by the chairman of the meeting and summarised in the circular of the Company dated 19 April 2021, be hereby approved and adopted and the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions, arrangements and agreements as may be necessary or expedient in order to give full effect to the New Share Option Scheme including without limitation: administering the New Share Option Scheme and granting options under the New Share Option Scheme; modifying and/or amending the rules of the New Share Option Scheme from time to time provided that such modification and/or amendment is effected in accordance with the provisions of the New Share Option Scheme relating to modification and/or amendment and the requirements of the Listing Rules; issuing and allotting from time to time such number of shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the options granted under the New Share Option Scheme; making application at the appropriate time or times to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, any Shares or any part thereof that may from time to time be issued and allotted pursuant to the exercise of the options granted under the New Share Option Scheme; and 4 conditional upon the New Share Option Scheme becoming unconditional, the existing share option scheme of the Company which was adopted by the Company on 11 June 2011 be terminated with effect from the date on which this resolution shall become unconditional. '' For and on behalf of the Board of Yue Da International Holdings Limited Cai Baoxiang Executive Director Hong Kong, 15 April 2021 Registered office: Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Cricket Square Office nos. 3321-3325 Hutchins Drive 33/F, China Merchants Tower P.O. Box 2681 Shun Tak Centre Grand Cayman KY1-1111 No. 168-200 Connaught Road Central Cayman Islands Hong Kong Notes: The register of members of the Company will be closed from 14 May 2021 to 19 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares in the Company will be registered. In order to determine the identity of the members of the Company who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer of shares in the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company ' s branch shares registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 13 May 2021. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more than one proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the Articles, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the form of proxy together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company ' s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. In relation to proposed resolution no. 2, Mr. Liu Debing, Mr. Li Biao, Mr. Bai Zhaoxiang and Mr. Pan Mingfeng will retire from their office as Directors at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Articles and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. In relation to proposed resolution numbered 4 above, approval is being sought from the shareholders of the Company for the grant to the Directors of a general mandate to authorise the allotment and issue of Shares under the Listing Rules. The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares under such general issue mandate to be sought at the Annual General Meeting other than Shares which may fall to be issued under the Share Option Scheme or any scrip dividend scheme which may be approved by shareholders of the Company. In relation to proposed resolution numbered 5 above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase Shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate for the benefit of the shareholders of the Company. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the shareholders of the Company to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to the circular of which this notice of the Annual General Meeting forms part. 5 Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. In the case of joint holders of a share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Annual General Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members: (a) as non-executive Directors, Mr. Liu Debing, Mr. Li Biao and Mr. Hu Huaimin; (b) as executive Directors, Mr. Cai Baoxiang, Mr. Bai Zhaoxiang and Mr. Pan Mingfeng; and (c) as independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Cui Shuming, Dr. Liu Yongping and Mr. Cheung Ting Kee. If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail. 6 Attachments Original document

