  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited
  News
  Summary
    551   BMG988031446

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(551)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yue Yuen Industrial : MONTHLY REVENUE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR APRIL 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

裕 元 工 業（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00551)

MONTHLY REVENUE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR APRIL 2021

For the purposes of the International Accounting Standards, the Company is regarded as a subsidiary of PCC, a company listed on the TSEC, which is now indirectly holding a controlling interest in the Company through its subsidiaries. PCC publishes monthly revenue announcement as required by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Regulations.

As PCC today announces certain of its consolidated financial information, the Company makes this announcement in order to ensure that timely information are disseminated to investors in compliance with paragraph 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

For the purposes of the International Accounting Standards, Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is regarded as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC"), a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation ("TSEC"), which is now indirectly holding a controlling interest in the Company through its subsidiaries. Pursuant to the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Regulations Governing Information Reporting by Listed Companies (as amended from time to time) (the "Taiwan Stock Exchange Regulations"), PCC is required to issue an announcement of its preceding month's consolidated revenue before the 10th day of each calendar month with TSEC.

The purpose of this announcement is to disclose simultaneously the related financial information of the Company as consolidated in the said monthly consolidated revenue of PCC to the Hong Kong public in order to ensure that timely information are disseminated to investors, in compliance with paragraph 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) ("SFO"). The following items are extracted from the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries.

  • For identification purpose only

1

Month: April 2021

Net consolidated operating revenue (i.e. equal to the total sales less sales discount and   sales return) of the Company for the current month (USD'000): 786,268

Net consolidated accumulative operating revenue of the Company for the four months   ended April 30, 2021 (USD'000): 3,278,248

By Order of the Board

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited

Lu Chin Chu

Chairman

Hong Kong, May 10, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Lu Chin Chu (Chairman), Ms. Tsai Pei Chun, Patty (Managing Director), Mr. Chan Lu Min, Mr. Lin Cheng-Tien, Mr. Hu Chia-Ho, Mr. Liu George Hong-Chih and Mr. Yu Huan-Chang.

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Hak Kun, Mr. Ho Lai Hong, Ms. Yen Mun-Gie (also known as Teresa Yen) and Mr. Chen Chia-Shen.

Website: www.yueyuen.com

2

Disclaimer

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 877 M - -
Net income 2021 305 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 4 151 M 4 151 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 298 500
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,65 $
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pei Chun Tsai Managing Director & Executive Director
Chi Ming Chau Secretary, Finance Director & Treasury
Dien Chien Hu Chief Financial Officer
Chin Chu Lu Chairman
Mun Gie Yen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED23.92%4 151
PUMA SE-2.67%16 329
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION19.01%9 614
CROCS, INC.73.83%7 105
ALPARGATAS S.A.11.76%4 870
POU CHEN CORPORATION8.92%3 624