Yue Yuen Industrial : MONTHLY REVENUE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR APRIL 2021

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

裕 元 工 業（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00551)

MONTHLY REVENUE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR APRIL 2021

As PCC today announces certain of its consolidated financial information, the Company makes this announcement in order to ensure that timely information are disseminated to investors in compliance with paragraph 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

For the purposes of the International Accounting Standards, Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is regarded as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC"), a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation ("TSEC"), which is now indirectly holding a controlling interest in the Company through its subsidiaries. Pursuant to the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Regulations Governing Information Reporting by Listed Companies (as amended from time to time) (the "Taiwan Stock Exchange Regulations"), PCC is required to issue an announcement of its preceding month's consolidated revenue before the 10th day of each calendar month with TSEC.

The purpose of this announcement is to disclose simultaneously the related financial information of the Company as consolidated in the said monthly consolidated revenue of PCC to the Hong Kong public in order to ensure that timely information are disseminated to investors, in compliance with paragraph 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) ("SFO"). The following items are extracted from the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries.