Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Yuexiu Property Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    123   HK0000745908

YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED

(123)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say

10/15/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China Evergrande Group CEO Xia Haijun attends a news conference in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Evergrande Group's chief executive is holding talks in Hong Kong with investment banks and creditors over a possible restructuring and asset sales, two people said, as the Chinese developer battles against default on more than $300 billion in debts.

CEO Xia Haijun, a confidant of chairman Hui Ka Yan and who runs Evergrande's day-to-day operations including financing, has been in Hong Kong, where the property firm has a major presence, for more than two months, the two sources told Reuters.

A third source said Xia was talking to banks and creditors in Hong Kong, but did not say what was being discussed.

Shenzhen-headquartered Evergrande, which is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, has left its offshore investors in the dark about repayment plans after already missing three rounds of interest payments on its dollar bonds.

Xia's talks with investment banks and creditors in Hong Kong has not previously been reported.

One of the sources said Xia needed to communicate with foreign banks on loan extensions and repayments. The source declined to disclose the identity of the creditors that Xia had spoken to in recent days.

"Xia also needs to sort out how many off-balance sheet debts the group has offshore, because many were underwritten at subsidiary levels and he himself may not be even aware of (that)," he said. "Before that they cannot work on restructuring and talk to bondholders."

Evergrande has been scrambling to divest some of its assets to raise cash - efforts that have not yet yielded much success - as concerns have grown in recent weeks about a possible collapse and the impact on global markets and China's economy.

Chinese state-owned Yuexiu Property has pulled out of a proposed $1.7 billion deal to buy Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters building over worries about the developer's dire financial situation, Reuters reported on Friday.

A Chinese central bank official said on Friday the spillover effect of Evergrande's debt problems on the banking system was controllable and the risk exposures of individual financial institutions were not big.

Evergrande and Xia did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The sources, who have direct knowledge of the development, declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

PUBLIC APPEARANCE

Evergrande Chairman Hui has not appeared in public in recent weeks or announced plans to address the group's woes, leaving investors wondering if they would have to book losses when the 30-day grace periods end this month for unpaid bond coupons.

Last month, the developer issued a statement saying Hui had urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery of properties and redemption of wealth management products.

Xia, who is also vice president of the board, joined the company in 2007 and is responsible for Evergrande's capital operation and management, as well as legal affairs and overseas affairs, according to the company's website.

He has been in Hong Kong since July, according to one of the sources. The second source said Xia had been meeting Chinese investment banks in the city to explore possible asset sales.

Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, has said that it is looking to dispose of stakes in assets including its services and electric vehicle units to raise funds.

The developer is finalising details to sell 51% of its Evergrande Property Services unit to Hopson Development for HK$20 billion ($2.57 billion).

Investment bank Moelis & Co and law firm Kirkland & Ellis, representing bondholders who currently hold $5 billion worth of Evergrande nominal offshore bonds, demanded last week more information and transparency from Evergrande.

The developer said last month it had appointed Houlihan Lokey and Admiralty Harbour Capital as joint financial advisers to examine its financial options, as it warned of default risks amid plunging property sales.

($1 = 7.7792 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edmund Blair)

By Clare Jim and Julie Zhu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.65% 25.1818 End-of-day quote.40.18%
YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED 0.14% 7.32 End-of-day quote.-6.15%
All news about YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED
09:54aExclusive-Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say
RE
07:50aChina central bank says Evergrande debt woes are manageable
RE
04:32aChinese state-owned yuexiu property pulls out of planned $1.7 bln deal to buy china eve..
RE
10/05YUEXIU PROPERTY : Logs 14% Drop in September Property Sales
MT
10/05Yuexiu Property Company Limited Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the Month and Yea..
CI
10/05Yuexiu Property Company Limited Announces New Land Acquisition in September
CI
09/28YUEXIU PROPERTY : Unit Wins Bid for 2 Land Plots in China for Nearly $2 Billion
MT
09/24YUEXIU PROPERTY : Eyes $232 Million from Sale of Two Series of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
09/08YUEXIU PROPERTY : Unit Eyes Nearly $310 Million from Sale of Two Series of Renminbi Bonds ..
MT
09/07YUEXIU PROPERTY : Contracted Sales Rise 65% to $2 Billion in August; Buys 98% Stake in Com..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55 012 M 8 552 M 8 552 M
Net income 2021 4 540 M 706 M 706 M
Net Debt 2021 34 638 M 5 385 M 5 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,13x
Yield 2021 9,81%
Capitalization 18 783 M 2 914 M 2 920 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 720
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yuexiu Property Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,07 CNY
Average target price 8,80 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Vice Chairman & General Manager
Jing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhao Yuan Lin Chairman
Lup Fat Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED-6.15%2 914
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%37 590
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.47%29 474
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 393
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.41%25 243
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.66%25 094