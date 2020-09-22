Yuexiu Property : Letter to new registered shareholders and reply form

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company"), we will make available to you the following options relating to the receipt of any document(s) to be issued by the Company to its shareholders for information and/or action, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip of the Company ("Corporate Communication"):

to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.yuexiuproperty.com (" Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications (by post).

In support of the environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to elect the Website Version. Even if you have elected the Website Version, you can at any time change your choice by giving reasonable notice in writing to Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's share registrar ("Share Registrar") or by email at yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The address of the Share Registrar is as follows:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

In addition, if for any reason after you have elected the Website Version you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

To make your election, please mark "√" in the appropriate box in the enclosed reply form ("Reply Form"), complete and sign the Reply Form and return it by post, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by hand to the Share Registrar at the above address. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label provided.

If the Reply Form is not received by the Company c/o the Share Registrar by 22 October 2020 and until you inform the Company c/o the Share Registrar by reasonable notice in writing to the above address, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by email at yuexiuproperty-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com that you wish to obtain printed copies of the Corporate Communication, you are deemed to have consented to receive the Corporate Communication in Website Version and only a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar on request; and (b) the Website Version of the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.yuexiuproperty.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact us by calling the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yuexiu Property Company Limited

