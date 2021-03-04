Yuexiu Property : ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAUDITED SALES STATISTICS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021 AND NEW LAND ACQUISITION IN FEBRUARY

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00123)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED SALES STATISTICS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2021 AND

NEW LAND ACQUISITION IN FEBRUARY

The board of directors ("Board") of Yuexiu Property Company Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited sales statistics as at 28 February 2021 and new land acquisition in February as follows:

In February 2021, the value of the Company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to approximately RMB4,607 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 281%. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") amounted to approximately 171,100 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 260%.

The value of the aggregate contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) of the Company for the period from January to February 2021 ("Accumulated Contracted Sales") amounted to approximately RMB13,546 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 218%. The corresponding GFA of the Accumulated Contracted Sales amounted to approximately 477,900 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 192%.

NEW LAND ACQUISITION IN FEBRUARY

In February 2021, the Company acquired an effective equity interest of 95.48% in relation to a land parcel in Guangzhou by way of land auction. The land parcel is located at old Huangpu Miaotou segment of Huangpu district, Guangzhou and the GFA of the land parcel is approximately 209,200 sq.m.. It is planned for residential land use. The amount of land premium attributable to the effective interest of the Company was approximately RMB3,191 million.

1

The above-mentioned data are unaudited and are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or semi-annual basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such information. As such, the above data are provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board Yuexiu Property Company Limited

Yu Tat Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

LIN Zhaoyuan (Chairman), LIN Feng, LI Feng,

CHEN Jing and LIU Yan

Non-Executive Directors:

OUYANG Changcheng

Independent Non-executive Directors:

YU Lup Fat Joseph, LEE Ka Lun and

LAU Hon Chuen Ambrose

2

Disclaimer

Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
