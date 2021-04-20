Yuexiu Property : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - FX FORWARD CONTRACT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00123)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

FX FORWARD CONTRACT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 April 2021, the Company entered into the FX Forward Contract with YXE to purchase USD in the amount of US$300 million with RMB on the terms stated therein.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As YXE is the controlling Shareholder of the Company, it is a connected person of the Company. As such, the FX Forward Contract between the Group and YXE constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) for the FX Forward Contract are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the FX Forward Contract is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

FX FORWARD CONTRACT

Under the FX Forward Contract, the Company agreed to use the forward rate (i.e. a pre-agreed foreign exchange rate determined by the parties after arms' length negotiations and in compliance with the Group's internal control policy), to purchase USD with RMB on the relevant settlement date.