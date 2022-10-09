Yuken India : General updates

IN COLLABORATION WITH YUKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., JAPAN.
CIN: L29150KA1976PLC003017
No. 16-C, Doddanekundi
PB No. 5, Koppathimmanahalli
Regd. Office:
Industrial Area, II Phase,
Factory:
Village, Malur-Hosur Main
Mahadevapura,
Road, Malur Taluk, Kolar
Bengaluru - 560 048.
District - 563 160.
Phone:
+9197316 10341
Phone :
+91 9845191995
Our Ref No:
YIL/Sec/2022
E-mail:
hmn_rao@yukenindia.com
Date:
09/10/2022
Web:
www.yukenindia.com
To,
The General Manager,
The General Manager,
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory,
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory,
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
PJ Towers, Dalal Street,
Exchange Plaza,
Mumbai-400001.
Plot no. C/1, G Block,
BSE Script Code: 522108
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051
NSE Script Code: YUKEN
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.
With reference to the above, we hereby enclosed the certificate issued by our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, KFin Technologies Limited, confirming compliance under Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Yuken India Limited
VINAYAK SHRIDHAR HEGDE
Digitally signed by
VINAYAK SHRIDHAR HEGDE
Date: 2022.10.09 09:19:04 +05'30'
Vinayak Hegde
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
KFTL/YIL/NSDL/74(5) E/3
Date: 04/10/2022
NATIONAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY LIMITED
TRADE WORLD 4TH FLOOR
KAMALA MILLS COMPOUND
SENAPATI BAPAT MARG
LOWER PAREL
MUMBAI - 400 013
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
We as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the YUKEN INDIA LIMITED, certify that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
RAJITHA C
Asst. Vice President
CC TO:
THE COMPANY SECRETARY
YUKEN INDIA LIMITED
PB No. 5. Koppathimanahalli Village
Malur - Hosur Main Road
Malur Taluk,
Kolar - 563130
KFIN/YIL/CDSL/74(5) E/3
Date: 04/10/2022
CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LTD
REGD OFF: MARATHON FUTUREX, A WING, 25TH FLOOR
NM JOSHI MARG, LOWER PAREL (EAST)
MUMBAI - 400 023
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
We as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the YUKEN INDIA LIMITED, certify that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.
