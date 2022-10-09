Advanced search
    522108   INE384C01016

YUKEN INDIA LIMITED

(522108)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
522.00 INR   -2.09%
12:22aYuken India : General updates
PU
09/14Yuken India Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
09/05YUKEN INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Yuken India : General updates

10/09/2022 | 12:22am EDT
YUKEN INDIA LIMITED

An ISO 9001:2015 Company

Manufacturers of Oil Hydraulic Equipment

IN COLLABORATION WITH YUKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., JAPAN.

CIN: L29150KA1976PLC003017

No. 16-C, Doddanekundi

PB No. 5, Koppathimmanahalli

Regd. Office:

Industrial Area, II Phase,

Factory:

Village, Malur-Hosur Main

Mahadevapura,

Road, Malur Taluk, Kolar

Bengaluru - 560 048.

District - 563 160.

Phone:

+9197316 10341

Phone :

+91 9845191995

Our Ref No:

YIL/Sec/2022

E-mail:

hmn_rao@yukenindia.com

Date:

09/10/2022

Web:

www.yukenindia.com

To,

The General Manager,

The General Manager,

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory,

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza,

Mumbai-400001.

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

BSE Script Code: 522108

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

NSE Script Code: YUKEN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

With reference to the above, we hereby enclosed the certificate issued by our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, KFin Technologies Limited, confirming compliance under Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Yuken India Limited

VINAYAK SHRIDHAR HEGDE

Digitally signed by

VINAYAK SHRIDHAR HEGDE

Date: 2022.10.09 09:19:04 +05'30'

Vinayak Hegde

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

KFTL/YIL/NSDL/74(5) E/3

Date: 04/10/2022

NATIONAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY LIMITED

TRADE WORLD 4TH FLOOR

KAMALA MILLS COMPOUND

SENAPATI BAPAT MARG

LOWER PAREL

MUMBAI - 400 013

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

We as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the YUKEN INDIA LIMITED, certify that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

RAJITHA C

Asst. Vice President

CC TO:

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

YUKEN INDIA LIMITED

PB No. 5. Koppathimanahalli Village

Malur - Hosur Main Road

Malur Taluk,

Kolar - 563130

KFIN/YIL/CDSL/74(5) E/3

Date: 04/10/2022

CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LTD

REGD OFF: MARATHON FUTUREX, A WING, 25TH FLOOR

NM JOSHI MARG, LOWER PAREL (EAST)

MUMBAI - 400 023

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

We as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the YUKEN INDIA LIMITED, certify that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the company are listed.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

RAJITHA C

Asst. Vice president

CC TO:

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

YUKEN INDIA LIMITED

PB No. 5. Koppathimanahalli Village

Malur - Hosur Main Road

Malur Taluk,

Kolar - 563130

Disclaimer

Yuken India Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 04:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
