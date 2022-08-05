Yukiguni Maitake : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under IFRS)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Core operating profit, Core EBITDA and Core EBITDA margin are not indicators defined by IFRS, but the Group assumes these indicators are useful for investors to evaluate the Group's performance. These financial indicators exclude some expenses and

Other income and expenses are mainly impairment losses and loss on disposal of fixed assets.

The effect of applying IAS 41 "Agriculture" is to apply IAS 41 "Agriculture" to the production process of mushrooms, from preparation to harvest, and to measure the mushrooms as biological assets at fair value less costs to sell. The gains or losses from the changes in fair value are considered as the impact amount.

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, "the Group") apply the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter "IFRS").

Ⅰ. Qualitative Information for the First Three-Months Period of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Analysis of Operating Results

During the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year (April 1 to June 30, 2022), the Japanese economy showed signs of normalization of economic activities, as vaccination against new coronavirus infection progressed and various regulations to prevent infection were gradually eased. On the other hand, the international situation remains challenging due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring energy prices, and the yen's depreciation.

In the environment surrounding our business, with the background of soaring crude oil prices, each company has announced a series of food price increases, and consumers are becoming more aware of household defense. The Group's earnings have also been under pressure due to increases in various costs caused by soaring utility unit prices and price hikes in raw materials and other factors. In this environment, the Group is working to establish a foundation as a comprehensive manufacturer of premium mushrooms by leveraging its production technology, know-how, and sales capabilities cultivated over many years in accordance with its Medium-term business plan. In addition, we have been developing our business to contribute to the realization of a healthy society by developing and promoting the functional properties of mushrooms, especially maitake mushrooms, and have been providing safe and reliable products.

The results of many years of research have now borne fruit, and we have succeeded in developing and mass-producing our own fungus of the new white maitake mushroom, and have begun selling "Yukiguni Maitake Kiwami White," in August. This white maitake mushroom is our original variety that inherits not only the nutrients but also the texture and taste of the existing "Yukiguni maitake Kiwami". While the appearance of the white maitake mushroom is beautiful, its delicate nature makes it difficult to cultivate, and there are still many hurdles to overcome for stable production. In order to deliver this white maitake mushroom with even better taste and stability after about 6 years of development, we have succeeded in developing a new fungus that enables stable production with unprecedented high quality. We will continue to expand our lineup of premium mushrooms to follow in the footsteps of "Yukikuni Maitake Kiwami White".

Total income for the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, total income was ¥8,201 million (-8.2%year-on-year), of which revenue was ¥6,367 million (-3.3%year-on-year). Gross profit was ¥1,628 million (-19.9%year-on-year). Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were ¥1,787 million (-2.1%year-on-year).

As a result of the above, operating loss was ¥163 million (operating profit of ¥201 million in the same period of the previous year) and loss attributable to owners of the parent was ¥159 million (profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥54 million in the same period of the previous year).

In the current consolidated cumulative period, gains arising from changes in fair value related to the application of IFRS Agricultural Accounting (IAS 41) were included in total income of ¥1,833 million (- 22.0% year-on-year) and the cost of sales of ¥2,137 million (-18.5%year-on-year).

[Business results for the three months ended June 30, 2022]

Three months ended Three months ended % Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 year-on-year Revenue 6,587 6,367 (3.3) Gains arising from changes in fair 2,350 1,833 (22.0) value Total income 8,938 8,201 (8.2) Operating profit (loss) 201 (163) - Profit (loss) before tax 97 (258) - Profit (loss) attributable to owners of 54 (159) - parent

The status of revenue by business segment during the current consolidated fiscal year is as follows. [Mushroom business]

1) Maitake

