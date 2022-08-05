Yukiguni Maitake : Financial Results for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 2023
Yukiguni Maitake Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for 1st Quarter of
Fiscal Year Ended March 2023
August 8, 2022
Tokyo Stock Exchange,
Prime Market: 1375
AGENDA
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of FYE March 2023
Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for FYE March 2023
Medium- Term Business Plan for FYE March 31, 2022 to FYE March 31, 2026
Reference Materials
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of
FYE March 2023
Summary of Financial Results for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
In the three months of the current fiscal year, revenue and operating profit declined from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
External Environment
COVID-19deregulation led to increased demand for food service and retail industry struggled
Rising temperatures cause consumers to avoid foods that require cooking
Increased production and shipments from new plants of other companies in the same industry are in full swing. Maitake mushroom market continues to be in a state of high supply.
Cost increase factors such as high crude oil prices and yen's depreciation
Our Response
Strengthened sales to restaurants and ready-to-eat meal service, where consumer demand is rising.
Sales were promoted by increasing consumer touch points through sales at restaurants and ready-to-eat meal service.
Conducted cross-MD with major seasoning manufacturers, etc., to stimulate consumer purchasing during non- demanding periods.
Curbed rising costs by optimizing procurement of materials, fuel, etc., and thoroughly managing manufacturing activities.
Summary
vs Forecast
Revenue
JPY 6.3 billion
Belowour Forecast
YoY -JPY 0.2 billion
（-3.3%）
Core EBITDA JPY 0.6 billion
Exceedingour
YoY -JPY 0.3 billion
Forecast
（-35.3%）
Consolidated Statements of Income (1st Quarter)
In the three months of the current fiscal year, both total income and profits decreased compared to the same period of the
previous fiscal year.
1Q FYE
1Q FYE
March 2022
March 2023
Change
(JPY million)
Actual
Revenue
6,367
Gains Arising from Changes in Fair Value
1,833
Total Income
8,201
Material Costs, Labor Costs, etc.
4,434
Gains Arising from Changes in Fair Value
2,137
Cost of Sales
6,572
Gross Profit
1,628
SG&A Expenses
1,787
Other Income
23
Other Expenses
27
Operating Profit (loss)
(163)
vs Revenue
(2.6%)
vs Total Income
(2.0%)
Profit (loss) before Tax
(258)
Profit (loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent
(159)
[Reference]
Core Operating Profit *1
174
Core EBITDA *1
672
Core EBITDA margin*1
10.6%
Adjusted Profit (loss)*2
(263)
Actual
Amount
%
6,587
( 219)
(3.3%)
2,350
( 517)
(22.0%)
8,938
( 737)
(8.2%)
4,282
+152
+3.6%
2,622
(484)
(18.5%)
6,904
(331)
(4.8%)
2,033
(405)
(19.9%)
1,826
(38)
(2.1%)
11
+11
+100.3%
17
+9
+53.9%
201
(364)
-
3.1%
2.3%
97
(356)
-
54
(213)
-
560
(386)
(68.9％)
1,040
( 367)
(35.3％)
15.8%
87
( 351)
-
*1
Core Operating Profit ＝Operating Profit － the effect of applying IAS 41 "Agriculture" － Other income and expenses － One-time income and expenses
-
Core EBITDA＝Core Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization
Management Fees are compensation based on the management contract between the Company and Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, and SHINMEI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Listing-RelatedExpenses are temporary costs including listing preparation advisory costs, costs related to building an organizational structure for listing, costs related to the introduction of IFRS and timely disclosure system for listing, real estate registration costs associated with a merger,
etc.
3 Refinancing-Related Gains/Losses are advisory expenses that were temporarily incurred in connection with refinancing carried out after the Company was closed to the public. These expenses are offset by temporary gains that were incurred due to the decline in contract interest rates
associated with the refinancing and the increase in interest expense during the remaining contract period that occurs in conjunction with the refinancing.
