Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Securities Code: 1375

June 6, 2024

To Our Shareholders

Masafumi Yuzawa

President and CEO, Representative Director

Yukiguni Maitake Co., Ltd.

89 Yokawa, Minamiuonuma-shi, Niigata, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 7TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 7th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Yukiguni Maitake Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 7th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on each website below. Please access any of the websites by using the internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website:

https://www.maitake.co.jp/ir/ir_stock03.php (in Japanese)

Website for informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/1375/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Yukiguni Maitake" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "1375" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc. or in writing (by mail). Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights no later than Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. (JST), the deadline.

[Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.]

Please access the website for the exercise of voting rights designated by the Company (https://soukai.mizuhotb. co.jp/) (in Japanese), use the "voting exercise code" and "password" on the voting rights exercise form sent together with this Notice of Convocation, follow the instructions on the screen and enter your approval or disapproval of a proposal by the deadline for exercise of voting rights above.

When exercising your voting rights via the internet, etc., please refer to the "Guide to exercising of voting rights via the internet, etc."

