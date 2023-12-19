Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

December 19, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YUKIGUNI MAITAKE CO., LTD.

Representative: Masafumi Yuzawa, President and CEO,

Representative Director

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market:1375)

Inquiries: Takenori Sakurai, Senior Executive Officer

(Chief Financial Officer)

Tel: +81-25-778-0162

Update of Medium-Term Business Plan

Yukiguni Maitake Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has updated its medium-term business plan for the period from fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, as outlined below.

Overview of Medium-Term Business Plan Update

We have updated our medium-term business plan with the aim of continuing to grow as a comprehensive premium mushroom manufacturer by appropriately responding to rapid changes in the business environment and further strengthening our business base in Japan while promoting global expansion in the mid- to long-term. Background and reasons for updating the current Medium-Term Business Plan (FYE March 2022 to FYE March 2026) After the current medium-term business plan was formulated, unexpected changes in the macro environment, such as the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukrainian and the yen's depreciation, have caused utility costs to soar and prices to rise, which have significantly affected consumer behavior and the cost environment for companies. In the mushroom market, the supply-demand balance is being settled down, but the situation remains uncertain.

medium-term business plan was formulated, unexpected changes in the macro environment, such as the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukrainian and the yen's depreciation, have caused utility costs to soar and prices to rise, which have significantly affected consumer behavior and the cost environment for companies. In the mushroom market, the supply-demand balance is being settled down, but the situation remains uncertain. We have been pursuing our basic strategies for the domestic mushroom market, technological development, and global expansion with the aim of growing as a comprehensive premium mushroom manufacturer. However, we have determined that it will be difficult to appropriately respond to the rapidly changing business environment if we continue with our existing strategies.

Therefore, we will not change our stated medium- to long-term vision, management philosophy, and basic business policies, but will update our basic strategies, rebuild our business foundation to achieve high profitability, and promote the integration of new overseas bases and further business development. Basic Strategies of the Medium-Term Business Plan (FYE March 2024 to FYE March 2028)

Basic strategy: Further strengthen the business base in Japan and evolve into a comprehensive premium mushroom manufacturer with global operations