Update of the Medium-Term Business Plan
December 19, 2023
Impact of Changes in Business Environment
Changes in the business environment are having a significant impact on the implementation of the Mid-term Business Plan.
Macro environment
Unexpected major changes
- Outbreak of invasion of Ukrainian by Russia
- Utility costssuch as crude oil, LNG, etc. soared globally
- Supply of grains and other commodities fell and grain and food costs rose
- Negative impact of tight monetary policies in various countries
- Cost-pushinflation became a political issue
- Interest rate hike policies shifted in Europe and the U.S.
- Expansion of Japan-U.S. interest rate differential and deterioration of current account balance
- As a result, the Japanese yen currency was depreciated
Consumer
Recovery of consumer confidence stalled
- High prices suppressed consumer confidence
- Rising prices of everyday itemssuch as food and gasoline
- On the other hand, labor wages were sluggish
- Low growth labor wages relative to price increases
- Consumption mindset was being braked
Mushroom market
Unstable supply-demand balance
- Decline in prices due to oversupply
- Noticeable impact of increased production in other regions
- Market stagnant due to falling unit sales price
- Combined with high costs, producers' profits declined across the board
Mid-term Business Plan
Significant impact on the promotion of the basic strategy
A. Domestic Mushroom Market
- Market oversupply conditions and consumer preference for price
- The unit sales price did not increase, and the top line sales revenue did not grow
- Technology Development
- Effects of existing Mid-term Business Plan measures are not fully realized at this stage
- Faced with initially unanticipated cost increases, drastic measures are needed
- Global Expansion
- First step toward global expansion with the acquisition of a Dutch mushroom business company
- On the other hand, more cautious expansion is required in light of geopolitical risks
- Future Uncertainty
- Supply-demandbalance was settled this year, unit sales price level recovered
- However, given the situation in the previous fiscal year, it is unclear whether market conditions will remain stable in the future
Need to revise basic strategies
1
Policy for Updating the Current Medium-term Business Plan
Respond appropriately to rapid changes in the business environment and promote global expansion over the medium- to long- term while further strengthening the domestic business base.
Domestic market
Overseas (a foreign) market
Business Environment Surrounding Us*
- Demographics (declining and aging population)
- Ongoing inflationary environment
- Trends in other production areas
- Cost increase factors such as fuel and electricity price hikes and yen's depreciation
- Global Mushroom Market growth of about 4% and stable growth is expected through 2025
- Growing Need for Health and Environmentally Friendly Mushrooms (Increased consumer health awareness/animal protein substitution)
- There are no huge mushroom-based players
- Rising geopolitical risks around the world
Updating Policy
Restructuring of the business base
to achieve high profitability
- Steady growth based on premium strategy
- Strengthen premium positioning and differentiate from other production areas
- Capture quality-oriented needs through effective marketing
- Full-scalelaunch of new businesses other than fresh mushrooms
- Promote efficiency across all corporate activities to reduce costs
- Company-wideBPR to improve business processes and reduce costs
- Promote labor savings and energy conservation through new investments
Integration of new overseas bases and
further business development
- Smooth PMI (Post Merger Integration) of acquired foreign companies
- Aiming to further expand business performance by taking advantage of our know-how (production and sales)
- Further Overseas Expansion
- Pursue additional acquisition possibilities in light of strategic business development and geopolitical risks
- Expand sales network of our products in Europe and the U.S. in addition to Asia
*Changes from the previous medium-term plan are indicated in blue.
2
Medium- to Long-Term Vision of Yukiguni Maitake
The medium- to long-term vision, management philosophy, and basic business policies will remain unchanged, and the basic strategies of the medium-term business plan will be updated to respond to changes in the business environment.
Medium- to long-term vision: Expand and grow globally as a comprehensive premium mushroom manufacturer
Values
Policies
Basic Business
Medium-Term Business Plan
Basic Strategies of the
company Motto
- Management Philosophies
-
Basic
Business
Policies
- Basic
- Basic
strategy of the Medium-Term Business Plan
Contribution towards society with quality products
A worthwhile workplace
- Contribute towards enrichment of citizens' livelihood and the prosperity of food culture
- Realize contributions to local communities and shareholders, and affluent executives and employees
- Respect for corporate ethics
- Reform the culture of challenge
- Identify customer needs
- Realize employee enrichment
- Respect for corporate ethics
- "Pursuit of value and strength" and "Thorough selection and concentration of businesses"
Further strengthen the business base in Japan and evolve into a comprehensive premium mushroom manufacturer with global operations
- Domestic mushroom market: Strengthen existing premium business and create new business
- Business Processes: Streamlining all processes without sanctuary
- Global expansion: PMI of newly acquired overseas company and search for other targets
3
Diagram of the Medium-Term Business Plan (FYE March 2024 - FYE March 2028)
Based on the current Medium-Term Business Plan, respond appropriately to changes in the business environment and continue to seek growth opportunities on a global basis
presentt
Overseas Market
future
Growth of
overseas
Strengthen and promote the business base in Japan and
integration of new bases and further business
development in global markets
A
Environment
- Stable growth
- Increased health and environmental needs
- Absence of giant players
- Rising geopolitical risks
Domestic Market
Environment
- Demographics (population decline)
- Strategic trends of competitors
- Price increase
Domestic
Growth
bases by
PMI
Further Organic
M&A Implement ation
Premium
Business
Implement
ation
Business
Development beyond Fresh Mushrooms
B
Domestic Mushroom Market:Strengthen Existing Premium Businesses and Creation of new businesses
- Further strengthen our domestic business by enhancing our existing premium positioning, differentiate ourselves from other production areas, and steadily capture the quality-oriented needs of consumers.
- Strengthen sales of premium items that are not available in other production areas, and launch new businesses other than the fresh mushroom business in earnest.
Business Processes: Streamline all processes without sanctuary
- Improve business processes and reduce costs through company- wide BPR
- Promote labor savings and energy conservation through new investments
Business Process
Company-
wideEnergy
process Optimiza-
improvem-tion ent
c◼ Global expansion: PMI of newly acquired overseas companies and search for other targets
- Utilize our expertise to further expand the performance of acquired overseas companies
- Pursue additional acquisition possibilities in light of progress in strengthening domestic operations and geopolitical risks
- As for the organic strategy, we will consider sales of our products in Europe and the U.S. in addition to Asia.
4
Basic Policy A. Domestic Mushroom Market (Our Premium Position)
Our business portfolio consists of 80% base business including Maitake mushrooms, and the remaining 20% is niche/ premium business with high unit sales price, which enables us to realize premium margins compared to other companies.
Mushroom market size (production basis) and share
Niche/ Premium
Composition of revenue
Niche/
Other
JPY0.3bn
High
Sales unit price
Hon-Shimeji
2020
YM
total
(Mizuho
production
Norin)
Button
volume:
99%
Mushrooms
300 tons
Hatake-Shimeji
2020
total
2020
production
YM
Volume:
total
7K tons
(Mizuho
production
Norin)
volume:
94%.
430 tons
YM 33%
Base
Maitake
2022
total YM production 51%
volume:
57K tons
EringiBuna-Shimeji
2022
YM
YM
13%
25%
total
production
2022
total production
Volume:
Volume:
38K tons
123K tons
Premium
Other mushrooms
(1 %)
12%
JPY3.5 bn
(11%)
Eringi
JPY3.1bn
（10%）
Revenue
JPY31.0 bn
Maitake
FYE Mar
JPY17.9 bn
Buna-Shimeji
(58%)
2023
Base
JPY6.0bn
（20%）
88%
Comparison of EBITDA margins between the Company and the mushroom industry
Average of last 2 fiscal years
FYE Mar 2023
30%
Industry average +8.0%
20%
19%
14%
11%
low
small
Market size (production volume basis)
large
Note: Market share of each mushroom is calculated using domestic production volume (Our company's production / Total domestic production) Sources: Forestry Agency "Statistical Survey on Production of Minor Forest Products", Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries "Local
Vegetable Production Survey"
10%
8%
0%
YM
Industory Average
5
Basic Policy A. Domestic Mushroom Market (Base Business Strategy)
In the base business, steadily capture quality-oriented needs and aim to simultaneously achieve high profitability and increase market share
Recompose product allocation to achieve even higher profitability
Base
Maitake
2022
total
51%YM
production
volume:
57K tons
- Review item mix while also expanding newly designed products with added convenience, to achieve both customer satisfaction and improved profitability
- Overcome the seasonal gap by balancing supply and demand and improving operation rates through a combination of fresh mushroom distribution and input into processing and new businesses
Strengthen premium brands
Image of balancing supply and demand
and improving operation rates
Fresh Mushroom Production
Productionand
Production in non-demanding periods to date
To Processing and
Demand for processing and new business
Demand for processed products to date
demand
New Businesses
Rising Occupancy
Supply-demand
Rates
volume
balance
New demand
Overcome Seasonal
Gap
Spring
Summer
Autumn
Winter
Eringi
Buna-Shimeji
2022
YM
YM
202213%
25%
total
total
production
Volume:
production
38K tons
Volume:
123K tons
- Continue to develop a high-end,three-dimensional promotion that links commercials, digital, and packaging to further refine the premium image
- Introduce using results in high-end restaurants and chefs' voices on our website
Further utilization of sales channels
"Kiwami Specialties", which introduces high-end restaurants
that use white maitake mushrooms
*Picture menu may be subject to change in the future.
- Continue to leverage our unique, wide-ranging, and robust direct transactions, which are less susceptible to turbulent market conditions.
- Expand win-win sales channels by leveraging the above strengths to invest sales resources and promote value- proposition type sales floor presentation.
Our unique black-and-white maitake mushroom
shelf configuration
6
Basic Policy A. Domestic Mushroom Market (Expansion of Niche/ Premium Business)
Build a new growth driver by expanding scarce items and fully expanding new business areas.
Expansion of Button mushroom business
Niche/ Premium
Hon-Shimeji
2020
YM
(Mizuho Norin)
- Button mushrooms are an attractive market with room for growth, as they are produced in smaller quantities and have a higher unit sales price than maitake mushrooms
- Expand the scale of our business by strengthening our domestic production base and collaborating with our overseas subsidiaries
Due to merger
centralization of
production control
Overseas Subsidiaries
grouping
Expansion of
production and
business scale
total production
99%
Volume:
300 tons
Button Mushrooms
Full-scale expansion of new business areas
Hatake-Shimeji
YM
2020
33%
total production
YM
volume 7,000
2020
tons
(Mizuho
total production
Volume:
Norin)
94%
430 tons
- Expand alternative meat products that not only reduce environmental impact, but also provide a solution to health issues and good taste
- In addition, we will launch a new proprietary product that combines mushrooms and alternative meat as raw materials
- Utilize existing sales channels with a high percentage of consumers via the sales floor, and expect to acquire and establish space, as well as achieve steady expansion
Alternative meat material
(under development)
Image of distribution product composition by new business
Market volume
Alternative meat
Mmushroom
FYE Mar 2025
FYE Mar 2028
7
Basic Policy A. Domestic Mushroom Market (Future Portfolio)
Aim to expand business to over JPY11 billion by expanding two segments, Niche/ Premium and overseas, while maintaining the base business as the mainstay.
Overseas
6% (+6%)
Niche/ Premium
12%.
Other
JPY0.3bn
Other mushrooms (1%) JPY3.5 bn
(11%)
Eringi
JPY3.1 bn
Revenue: +JPY11.0 bn
CAGR: over 7%
Niche/ Premium
21% (+9%)
Overseas (6%)
New
Business &
OtherRevenue
Mushrooms
(21%)Over
JPY42.0 bn
Maitake (46%)
（10%）
Total Revenue
JPY31.0 bn
FYE Mar 2023
Maitake JPY17.9 bn
FYE Mar
2028
Buna-Shimeji JPY6.0 bn
（20%）
Base 88%
(58%)
Eringi &
Buna-Shimeji
(27%)
Base
73% (-15%)
8
Basic Policy B: Streamline All Processes without Sanctuary
Improve business processes through company-wideBPR to build a business structure in which higher revenue exceeds higher costs.
Management +
Production
Production
Production +
Sales
Changes in Revenues and Cost of Sales*
CAGR
➢
Reducte raw material
➢ Reduce more than 200
storage costs
personnel through
➢
Improve costs through
manpower saving
in-house production
➢ Energy savings by new
investments
- Design necessary and sufficient items to meet consumer needs
- Shift to items with higher labor productivity
Revenue
6%
Revenue ⇒
growth
Procurement of Raw
Production
Sales and
Materials
marketing
Corporate-wide management
Control
- Improve operational efficiency through DX
Expenses
Labor costs
Material costs
FYE Mar 2023
FYE Mar 2028
3%
Increasedprofit
exceeds
4%
margins
cost increases
3%
- Excluding inorganic
9
