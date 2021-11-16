Log in
YUKIGUNI MAITAKE : to Support the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
PU
11/05Medium-Term Business Plan (2)
PU
11/05Medium-Term Business Plan (1)
PU
Yukiguni Maitake : to Support the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

11/16/2021 | 11:57pm EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 17, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YUKIGUNI MAITAKE CO., LTD.

Representative: Iwao Ashikaga, President and CEO,

Representative Director

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section:1375)

Inquiries: Takenori Sakurai, Executive Officer

(Chief Financial Officer)

Tel: +81-25-778-0162

Yukiguni Maitake to Support the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

We, Yukiguni Maitake Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby announce our support for the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations 1, which call for appropriate disclosure of information on the financial impact of climate change on the Company.

We have been making efforts to reduce our environmental impact by using alternative energy sources with high energy conversion efficiency, reducing the volume of plastic materials by reviewing packaging forms and materials for mushroom products, and reducing CO₂ emissions in logistics by procuring raw materials in local areas.

With our support for the TCFD recommendations, we will further accelerate our efforts to realize a decarbonized society and disclose information in line with the TCFD recommendations. Over the medium to long term, we will continue to contribute to a sustainable society by addressing climate change and other social issues

1 TCFD refers to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in 2015 by the request of G20 to examine how climate-related information should be disclosed, and how financial institutions should respond. TCFD published its final report in June 2017, and recommends companies to disclose items related to climate change-related risks and opportunities.

(end)

Disclaimer

Yukiguni Maitake Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
