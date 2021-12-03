Yulon Finance : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated net profit of November 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03 2.Company name:Yulon Finance Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement for the unaudited consolidated net profit of November 2021 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated net income of Yulon Finance Corporation for eleven month ended November 30 ,2021 are listed below: (NT Millions) --------------------------------November------------------------------------ Consolidated Attributable to Retroactively income before Consolidated stockholders of adjust income tax net income the Company EPS(NT$) EPS(NT$)(Note) 675.5 535.7 507.5 1.48 1.29 -------------------------------Jan - November------------------------------- Consolidated Attributable to Retroactively income before Consolidated stockholders of adjust income tax net income the Company EPS(NT$) EPS(NT$)(Note) 6,425.6 4,889.7 4,710.0 13.62 11.85 Jan-November,2020 Jan-November,2020 2,899.1(+62.5%) 7.11(+4.74) Note: EPS has been retroactively adjusted for the issuance of stock dividend resolved at the Year 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.