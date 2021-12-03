Yulon Finance : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated net profit of November 2021
12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
Provided by: Yulon Finance Corporation
Date of announcement
2021/12/03
Time of announcement
17:56:44
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
net profit of November 2021
Date of events
2021/12/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03
2.Company name:Yulon Finance Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
net profit of November 2021
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated
net income of Yulon Finance Corporation for eleven month ended November 30
,2021 are listed below:
(NT Millions)
--------------------------------November------------------------------------
Consolidated Attributable to Retroactively
income before Consolidated stockholders of adjust
income tax net income the Company EPS(NT$) EPS(NT$)(Note)
675.5 535.7 507.5 1.48 1.29
-------------------------------Jan - November-------------------------------
Consolidated Attributable to Retroactively
income before Consolidated stockholders of adjust
income tax net income the Company EPS(NT$) EPS(NT$)(Note)
6,425.6 4,889.7 4,710.0 13.62 11.85
Jan-November,2020 Jan-November,2020
2,899.1(+62.5%) 7.11(+4.74)
Note:
EPS has been retroactively adjusted for the issuance of stock dividend
resolved at the Year 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
TAC – Taiwan Acceptance Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:03 UTC.