  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yulon Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9941   TW0009941005

YULON FINANCE CORPORATION

(9941)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yulon Finance : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated net profit of November 2021

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yulon Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/03 Time of announcement 17:56:44
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
net profit of November 2021
Date of events 2021/12/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03
2.Company name:Yulon Finance Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
net profit of November 2021
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited consolidated
net income of Yulon Finance Corporation for eleven month ended November 30
,2021 are listed below:

                                                              (NT Millions)
--------------------------------November------------------------------------
 Consolidated                  Attributable to             Retroactively
income before    Consolidated   stockholders of                adjust
  income tax      net income     the Company      EPS(NT$)   EPS(NT$)(Note)
      675.5         535.7          507.5            1.48         1.29


-------------------------------Jan - November-------------------------------
 Consolidated                  Attributable to             Retroactively
income before   Consolidated   stockholders of                 adjust
  income tax     net income     the Company       EPS(NT$)   EPS(NT$)(Note)
    6,425.6       4,889.7         4,710.0          13.62        11.85

                               Jan-November,2020           Jan-November,2020
                                 2,899.1(+62.5%)              7.11(+4.74)

Note:
EPS has been retroactively adjusted for the issuance of stock dividend
resolved at the Year 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

TAC – Taiwan Acceptance Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 29 633 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
Net income 2020 3 139 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2020 155 B 5 587 M 5 587 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 82 688 M 2 979 M 2 984 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,49x
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart YULON FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yulon Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YULON FINANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Hsing Hsu General Manager & Director
Shu Hua Liao Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Li Lien Yan Chen Chairman
Wen Kai Chuang Spokesman
Yi Hung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YULON FINANCE CORPORATION96.24%2 979
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED35.57%57 659
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL26.07%24 977
ORIX CORPORATION39.73%23 467
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED76.06%8 019
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED23.44%8 006