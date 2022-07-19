Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yulon Finance Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9941   TW0009941005

YULON FINANCE CORPORATION

(9941)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
212.00 TWD   +1.44%
03:04aYULON FINANCE : (Supplementary)Announcement of the issue price for cash capital increase
PU
07/15YULON FINANCE : YFC,on behalf of its important subsidiary Car-plus Auto Leasing, announced for the elected Chairman, Vice Chairman and appoint President.
PU
07/08YULON FINANCE : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated net profit of June 2022
PU
Yulon Finance : (Supplementary)Announcement of the issue price for cash capital increase

07/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yulon Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/19 Time of announcement 14:51:19
Subject 
 (Supplementary)Announcement of the issue price for
cash capital increase
Date of events 2022/07/07 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
 decision by the Company for record date:2022/07/07
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/07/05
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares:2022/05/12
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
Total number of shares issued:50,000,000 shares
Total amount issued:total denomination is NT$500,000,000
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:Not applicable
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:Not applicable
8.Par Value per share:NT$ 10
9.Issue price:
After deducting ex-rights (stock dividend of NT$1.7 per share)/
ex-dividend (cash dividend of NT$5.5 per share)
The issue price per share is NT$150. (Supplementary Announcement)
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:
10% of the total number of newly issued shares will be reserved for
employees' subscription,which amounts to common shares 5,000,000 shares.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:
80% of the total number of newly issued shares will be reserved for
existing shareholders' subscription, which amounts to common shares
40,000,000 shares, according to their respective shareholding percentage
as stated in shareholder  register on the record date for share
subscription.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:
10% of the total number of newly issued shares will be reserved for
subscription by the public,which amounts to common shares 5,000,000 shares.
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:
The existing shareholder who owns odd lots may subscribe to new
shares within 5 days of the issue date. Chairman of the Board is planned
to be authorized to contact designated person for remaining odd lots or
shares.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as original shares
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:Enrich working,
capital,loan repayment,and strengthen financial structure.
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/01
17.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27
18.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28
19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01
20.Payment period:
(1)The payment period for subscription by existing shareholders and
   employees: 2022/08/16~2022/08/22
(2)The payment period for subscription by specific persons:
   2022/08/23~2022/08/25
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
2022/07/07
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Ltd. Dunhua Branch
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
 KGI Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Department of Business
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Our company handled the cash capital increase and issuance of new shares
   of 50,000,000 shares was under the Financial Supervisory Commission
   approval No.1110346261, dated July 05, 2022.
(2)If there is any amendment due to the laws and regulations, the competent
   authority's order, changes in the market, or any other conditions, the
   Chairman was authorized to make the required amendment.

Disclaimer

TAC – Taiwan Acceptance Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
