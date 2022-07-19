Yulon Finance : (Supplementary)Announcement of the issue price for cash capital increase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/07/07 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/07/05 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:2022/05/12 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: Total number of shares issued:50,000,000 shares Total amount issued:total denomination is NT$500,000,000 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:Not applicable 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:Not applicable 8.Par Value per share:NT$ 10 9.Issue price: After deducting ex-rights (stock dividend of NT$1.7 per share)/ ex-dividend (cash dividend of NT$5.5 per share) The issue price per share is NT$150. (Supplementary Announcement) 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: 10% of the total number of newly issued shares will be reserved for employees' subscription,which amounts to common shares 5,000,000 shares. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 80% of the total number of newly issued shares will be reserved for existing shareholders' subscription, which amounts to common shares 40,000,000 shares, according to their respective shareholding percentage as stated in shareholder register on the record date for share subscription. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: 10% of the total number of newly issued shares will be reserved for subscription by the public,which amounts to common shares 5,000,000 shares. 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: The existing shareholder who owns odd lots may subscribe to new shares within 5 days of the issue date. Chairman of the Board is planned to be authorized to contact designated person for remaining odd lots or shares. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as original shares 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:Enrich working, capital,loan repayment,and strengthen financial structure. 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/01 17.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27 18.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28 19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01 20.Payment period: (1)The payment period for subscription by existing shareholders and employees: 2022/08/16~2022/08/22 (2)The payment period for subscription by specific persons: 2022/08/23~2022/08/25 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: 2022/07/07 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Ltd. Dunhua Branch 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: KGI Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Department of Business 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Our company handled the cash capital increase and issuance of new shares of 50,000,000 shares was under the Financial Supervisory Commission approval No.1110346261, dated July 05, 2022. (2)If there is any amendment due to the laws and regulations, the competent authority's order, changes in the market, or any other conditions, the Chairman was authorized to make the required amendment.