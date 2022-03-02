Yulon Finance : YFC, on behalf of its important subsidiary Yulon Motor Finance (China), announced the board of directors resolved the earning distribution of 2021
03/02/2022 | 04:57am EST
Provided by: Yulon Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/02
Time of announcement
17:41:53
Subject
YFC, on behalf of its important subsidiary Yulon
Motor Finance (China), announced the board of directors
resolved the earning distribution of 2021
Date of events
2022/03/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/02
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors of Yulon Motor Finance (China) resolved not to
distribute dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TAC – Taiwan Acceptance Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:56:08 UTC.