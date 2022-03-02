Yulon Finance : YFC,on behalf of its important subsidiary Yulon Motor Finance (China), announcement for the elected Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/02 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: (Referred to the announcement on January 21, 2022.) 4.Resume of the previous position holder:as above 5.Name of the new position holder:Jin-Cyuan Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder:General Manager of Yulon China Motor Investment Limited. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Effective date of the new appointment:After receiving the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission-Zhejiang Office's approval. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None