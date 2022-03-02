Log in
    9941   TW0009941005

YULON FINANCE CORPORATION

(9941)
Yulon Finance : YFC,on behalf of its important subsidiary Yulon Motor Finance (China), announcement for the elected Chairman

03/02/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Yulon Finance Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 17:42:11
Subject 
 YFC,on behalf of its important subsidiary Yulon
Motor Finance (China), announcement for the elected
Chairman
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/03/02
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(Referred to the announcement on January 21, 2022.)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:as above
5.Name of the new position holder:Jin-Cyuan Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:General
Manager of Yulon China Motor Investment Limited.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:After receiving the China Banking
and Insurance Regulatory Commission-Zhejiang Office's approval.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TAC – Taiwan Acceptance Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
