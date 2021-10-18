Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yulon Motor Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2201   TW0002201001

YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD.

(2201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan's Foxconn shows off three electric vehicle prototypes

10/18/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while passing a Foxconn office building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan tech giant Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms.

The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd.

Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, aims become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Thailand's energy group PTT PCL.

"Hon Hai is ready and no longer the new kid in town," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told the event timed to mark the birthday of the company's billionaire founder Terry Gou.

Gou drove the sedan, which was jointly developed with Italian design firm Pininfarina, onto the stage to the tune of "Happy Birthday".

The sedan will be sold by an unspecified carmaker outside Taiwan in the coming years, while the SUV will be sold under one of Yulon's brands and is scheduled to hit the market in Taiwan in 2023.

The bus, which will carry a Foxtron badge, will start running in several cities in southern Taiwan next year in a partnership with a local transportation service provider.

Foxconn this month bought a factory from U.S. startup Lordstown Motors Corp to make electric cars. In August it bought a chip plant in Taiwan in a move to supply future demand for auto chips.

Foxconn has also set a target to provide components or services for 10% of the world's EVs by between 2025 and 2027.

($1 = 27.9880 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Yimou Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.75% 144.84 Delayed Quote.9.16%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 3.36% 70.8 End-of-day quote.32.58%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 2.82% 109.5 End-of-day quote.19.02%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -2.53% 5.01 Delayed Quote.-75.02%
PININFARINA S.P.A. -1.80% 0.98 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.63% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD. 3.03% 44.25 End-of-day quote.-5.65%
All news about YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD.
01:19aTaiwan's Foxconn shows off three electric vehicle prototypes
RE
10/13FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Presents Electric Vehicles
MT
08/13Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
08/03YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/13Yulon Motor Company Ltd. acquired an minority stake of 24.214595% in China Engine Corpo..
CI
04/15MARKET CHATTER : Yulon Motor Expects Vehicle Sales to Drop by 3.8% in 2021
MT
03/29Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/25Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
02/26Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82 495 M 2 947 M 2 947 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43 917 M 1 568 M 1 569 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,25 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Managers and Directors
Chen Hsiang Yao President, General Manager & Director
Wen Yi Lo Manager, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Lien Yan Chen Chairman
Yi Hung Hsieh Independent Director
Chung Chi Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD.-5.65%1 568
BYD COMPANY LIMITED34.35%116 616
STELLANTIS N.V.17.37%62 532
FERRARI N.V.-2.22%41 319
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.81%37 452
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.00%30 195