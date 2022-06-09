Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yulon Motor Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2201   TW0002201001

YULON MOTOR COMPANY LTD.

(2201)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
44.35 TWD   -0.78%
05:12aYULON MOTOR : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Hua Chuang about important resolutions of Year 2022 Shareholders' meeting
PU
05/30YULON MOTOR : Commissioned Hero Engineering Co.,Ltd to Contract the New Taipei City Commerical District Development Project - The Second Supplementary Agreement
PU
05/13Yulon Motor Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Yulon Motor : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Hua Chuang about important resolutions of Year 2022 Shareholders' meeting

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YULON MOTOR CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 17:01:35
Subject 
 Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Hua Chuang
about important resolutions of
Year 2022 Shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Acknowledge the  2021  loss allowance.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amend part of the company's articles of association.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledge the  2021  Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Yulon Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
