Yulon Motor : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Hua Chuang about important resolutions of Year 2022 Shareholders' meeting
06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: YULON MOTOR CO.,LTD
2022/06/09
17:01:35
Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Hua Chuang
about important resolutions of
Year 2022 Shareholders' meeting
2022/06/09
paragraph 18
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Acknowledge the 2021 loss allowance.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amend part of the company's articles of association.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledge the 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
