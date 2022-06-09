Yulon Motor : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Hua Chuang about important resolutions of Year 2022 Shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/09 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acknowledge the 2021 loss allowance. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amend part of the company's articles of association. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledge the 2021 Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.