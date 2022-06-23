Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Yum Brands
  News
  Summary
    YUM   US9884981013

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
111.38 USD   -0.08%
KFC GLOBAL NAMES TARUN LAL PRESIDENT OF KFC U.S. BUSINESS

06/23/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced today that Tarun Lal has been named President of KFC U.S., effective July 15, 2022.

Lal is currently managing director (MD) of the KFC Middle East, Pakistan, Turkey, Africa and India markets and is a 25-year KFC brand veteran. He will report to Dyke Shipp, KFC Division President, and relocate to the KFC U.S. headquarters in Louisville, Ky.

"Tarun has proven to be a best-in-class operator with a strong commercial outlook and approach," said Shipp. "As he joins the U.S. brand, we are confident he will be met with a similar passion for consistent execution and achieving breakthrough results."

Lal has served in various roles at KFC and its parent company, Yum! Brands, including General Manager (GM) of KFC Africa, KFC Global Chief Operations Officer and GM for KFC India.

In his current role, his leadership has driven tangible impact across KFC's strategic initiatives. As GM of KFC Africa, Lal's extensive understanding of the business, and partnering skills, added tremendous value to the KFC Sub-Saharan Africa business. Under his management, the KFC Africa team unlocked growth across the region, including successful brand launches in multiple new markets.

Lal is an active and vocal champion of female advancement, equity, inclusion and belonging, sponsoring talent initiatives like the Next-Generation of Women (N.O.W.) strategy designed to support KFC's commitment to reach gender parity in leadership roles by 2025.

Lal replaces Kevin Hochman, who departed KFC U.S. on June 3 to assume a senior position at another public company. 

About KFC   
KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kfc-global-names-tarun-lal-president-of-kfc-us-business-301574252.html

SOURCE KFC


© PRNewswire 2022
