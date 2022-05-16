Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yum Brands
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUM   US9884981013

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:04:13 pm EDT
112.18 USD   -0.58%
05/11Yum China Holdings Starts Dispute-Solving Process Over Royalties With Yum! Brands
MT
05/11Wendy's sales disappoint as U.S. winter hits store traffic
RE
05/10YUM BRANDS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kevin Hochman to Depart KFC U.S.; Dyke Shipp, KFC Division President, Continues Oversight of KFC U.S.

05/16/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced today that Kevin Hochman will step down from his role as President of KFC U.S. to assume a senior position at another public company, effective immediately. With Kevin's departure, Dyke Shipp, 56, KFC Division President, will assume direct management responsibility of the KFC U.S. business in the interim until a new President of KFC U.S. is announced.

"I want to thank Kevin for his leadership, his bold and creative thinking and his unwavering focus on keeping the iconic KFC brand culturally relevant for consumers," said Sabir Sami, KFC Division CEO. "As Kevin moves on to another opportunity, we're thankful for the strong and experienced leadership team at KFC U.S. Dyke is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of elevating KFC's unique and distinctive culture, shaping leaders around the world and driving an ambitious global development agenda. He already has oversight of KFC U.S. as Head of the North and South America business units, and will continue working closely with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition."

Sami added, "As we look ahead, I couldn't be more excited about the future of KFC as we continue working with our talented leaders and amazing franchisees to further strengthen and accelerate the development of our iconic, well-loved brand globally."  

Shipp brings over 30 years of experience with Yum! Brands and expertise successfully leading KFC's development and people and culture strategies. Earlier this year, Shipp was promoted to global KFC Division President, reporting to Sami. In this role, Shipp partners with Sami on KFC's global people and growth agenda. Shipp also supports General Managers of its businesses in the Americas, including the U.S., Canada and Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to this, Shipp served as both Chief People Officer and Chief Development Officer for KFC Global.

About KFC   
KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-hochman-to-depart-kfc-us-dyke-shipp-kfc-division-president-continues-oversight-of-kfc-us-301548312.html

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken


© PRNewswire 2022
