  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yum Brands
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUM   US9884981013

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-14 pm EDT
106.77 USD   -2.65%
07:56aSenior KFC executives opt for retirement as interest rates hit pension payouts -WSJ
RE
10/13Caterpillar CEO to continue in post after company waives retirement policy
RE
10/11Morgan Stanley Lowers Yum! Brands Price Target to $140 From $142, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Senior KFC executives opt for retirement as interest rates hit pension payouts -WSJ

10/15/2022 | 07:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Vehicles line up around Kentucky Fried Chicken after a state mandated carry-out only policy went into effect in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Louisville

(Reuters) - Three senior KFC executives have notified the U.S. fried chicken chain's parent company Yum Brands Inc that they will take early retirement as rising interest rates threaten to dent lump sum payouts for corporate pensions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

KFC's U.S. Chief Operating Officer Monica Rothgery, Chief Financial Officer Trip Vornholt and Jeff Griffin, its director of national field operations will leave the company this year, the report said, citing company messages without specifying between whom.

KFC and Yum Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"Because of these interest rates, some associates across Yum! and its brands who qualify for pensions have decided to retire in 2022," the report quoted one of the KFC messages as saying.

Vornholt will leave at the end of November, the report said.

The Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate from near-zero in March to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25% as it battles inflation. A fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike is expected next month after data on Thursday showed inflation accelerating faster than expected in September.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
