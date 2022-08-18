Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yum Brands
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUM   US9884981013

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-08-18 pm EDT
117.95 USD   -0.97%
04:06pYum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 Per Share
BU
05:42aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/17Target Reports Sharp Pullback in Quarterly Profit Due to Margin Pressure; Affirms Full-Year Sales View
MT
Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 Per Share

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2022.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 53,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked on Newsweek’s list of 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies. In 2022, Yum! Brands was named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on YUM BRANDS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 754 M - -
Net income 2022 1 331 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 33 892 M 33 892 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 119,11 $
Average target price 134,19 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Brian Cahoe Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUM BRANDS-14.22%33 892
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.47%196 304
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-2.45%47 352
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-3.43%20 194
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.46%18 489
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-26.99%14 784