Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yum Brands
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUM   US9884981013

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yum Brands : Outside of work, this Taco Bell employee helps aspiring public relations professionals snag their first job

02/15/2022 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outside of work, this Taco Bell employee helps aspiring public relations professionals snag their first job
.cls-fbblue{fill:#295ca9;}.cls-fbwhite{fill:#fff;}
.cls-liblue{fill:#0177b5;}.cls-liwhite{fill:#fff;}
.cls-twblue{fill:#2aa9e0;}.cls-twwhite{fill:#fff;}
Matt Prince speaking to college students; provided by Matt Prince.

Published on February 15, 2022

Taco Bell Public Relations & Brand Experience Senior Manager Matt Prince knows how hard it is to land a job. Originally an English major at California State University, he switched to public relations after attending an introductory course. After graduating into the start of the Great Recession, he worked a slew of PR jobs, first in government, and then at Walt Disney, before finally landing at Taco Bell. All these twists and turns led Prince to compare discovering one's career path to playing the videogame Frogger.

"It's never a straight shot," Prince said. "You're taking two steps forward, then zig right, oh wait, now left, and even take a few steps back before you can move forward again."

So, he's often agreed to mentor aspiring PR professionals to help them find their way, and one such mentorship sparked an idea for Net Net Synergy, an online resource that's taken the guesswork out of the entry level networking and PR job search.

"I was having a virtual mentorship meeting with a student, who told me how challenging it was to find a job in the pandemic," he said. "During that meeting, two colleagues from different companies texted me about job openings and asked if I knew of any potential candidates, so I realized there was a disconnect."

In that moment, Prince saw a student who was having trouble finding a job and simultaneously a glut of job openings.

"I thought that there had to be a better way to connect those working in PR with graduates and those who are looking to break into the field," he said. "I decided to try and make those connections easier and built the website that weekend."

Through its first year, Net Net Synergy has offered close to 1,000 virtual mentorships, from professionals across all areas of interest covering various industries, including some of Prince's Taco Bell coworkers and the brand's supporting PR agency team.

"When I was starting the site, I put out a request to solicit for volunteers to virtual mentor," Prince said. "About 150 people came forward. It was clear, during the pandemic, that there was a lot of hunger for experienced pros to give back, especially since working from home made it easier to connect virtually."

Today, Net Net Synergy users can search for pros in specific industries and get help in the form of "virtual coffees," or informational interviews and resume reviews that take place on platforms such as Zoom or Skype. In addition, Net Net Synergy created a Career Network Group on LinkedIn that shares new opportunities every day for young professionals seeking internships or early career roles in PR and marketing. And while that may seem like a lot of work for Prince who already has a full-time gig, the founder says that while there is some website maintenance involved and recruiting of new mentors and resources, the online community is self-sustaining and growing.

With the website underway, Prince has even expanded this passion beyond online and into the classroom, teaching Influencer Marketing at Chapman University in Orange County, California, as an adjunct professor once a week in the evening. He hopes his experiences and his efforts in putting together Net Net Synergy can help others find their career journey, but also help pave a smoother path for the industry as a whole.

"The more young professionals we can help support and encourage, the more it helps us create a better community and stronger industry," Prince said. "And the best thing about mentorship is that it is cyclical. To see young professionals I mentored years and years ago come back as mentors today is so special to see and, at the end of the day, that's what it's all about."

Disclaimer

YUM! Brands Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUM BRANDS
02:07pYUM BRANDS : Outside of work, this Taco Bell employee helps aspiring public relations prof..
PU
08:01aTaco bell® celebrates más international expansion and spain reaches its 100th restauran..
PR
02/10RBC Cuts Price Target on Yum! Brands to $145 From $148 After Q4 Adjusted EPS Misses Exp..
MT
02/09Wall Street rallies, led by 2% Nasdaq jump
RE
02/09Wall Street ends sharply higher, lifted by Big Tech
RE
02/09KFC Parent Yum Beats Fourth-Quarter Comparable Sales Views as Rising Costs Seen Eating ..
MT
02/09Fracas over Kashmir tweet highlights risks for global companies
RE
02/09Yum! Brands, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Yum! Brands, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09Yum! Brands Q4 Earnings Excluding Special Items Drops, Revenue Increases; Same-Store Sa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YUM BRANDS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 574 M - -
Net income 2021 1 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 35 085 M 35 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,91x
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 121,40 $
Average target price 141,19 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Brian Cahoe Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUM BRANDS-12.09%35 085
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.48%189 345
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-10.54%43 841
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.28%21 612
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.80%18 010
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-23.68%15 672